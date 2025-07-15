This new power bank is a Qi 2.2 first. Here’s what it means for your next phone

TL;DR The UGREEN MagFlow is the first power bank with official Qi 2.2 certification.

Qi 2.2 enables faster 25W magnetic wireless charging with improved heat control.

Most Android phones can’t take full advantage yet, but support is expected to grow.

Magnetic wireless charging has been a talking point in 2025, with Android phones like the Galaxy S25 offering partial support through accessories, but no true adoption of the full Qi 2 standard. However, UGREEN’s latest announcement of a new milestone is a sign of what’s coming, even if most Android users won’t benefit just yet.

The company’s new MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is the first product officially certified for the Qi 2.2 standard by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). That certification confirms that the power bank supports up to 25W wireless charging — the fastest yet for a Qi-certified device — along with improved thermal performance and safety.

Qi 2.2 is the latest evolution of the Qi wireless charging standard, following Qi 2.0’s introduction of magnetic alignment. The tech is heavily based on Apple’s MagSafe system, using a ring of magnets to ensure optimal positioning on a charger. While convenient, that alignment also reduces heat and improves efficiency, which is better for your battery in the long term. Qi 2.2 keeps those magnets but bumps the wireless charging limit from 15W to 25W.

For now, you’ll only really get the full benefit of Qi 2.2 if you’re using an iPhone. Apple’s iPhone 16 series features the built-in magnets that meet the WPC’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) requirements. Most Android phones still don’t support MPP, though one or two exceptions like the HMD Skyline have full Qi 2 support built in.

Some recent Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series can approximate the Qi 2 experience when paired with a case that includes magnetic rings, but they don’t meet the standard themselves and can’t hit those 25W speeds. That said, Android support for Qi 2 is expected to grow quickly.

UGREEN says the MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is just the first in a broader MagFlow product lineup due later this year. The power bank itself is set to launch in Q3 2025 and will be sold through UGREEN’s website and Amazon in markets including the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.