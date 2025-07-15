Samsung is thinking about Galaxy phones with built-in magnets, no wired charging

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR An official Samsung survey suggests that the company is thinking about Galaxy phones with built-in Qi 2 magnets.

The survey also hints that these future phones could lack wired charging capabilities.

This news comes as recent Samsung phones require a separate case for MagSafe and general magnetic accessories.

Recent Samsung phones like the Galaxy S25 series support the Qi 2 wireless charging standard but don’t have built-in magnets. Instead, these phones require a dedicated case if you want to use magnetic wireless chargers and other accessories.

Now, SammyGuru has spotted an official survey in the Samsung Members app which hints at future Galaxy phones with built-in Qi 2 magnets. We can confirm seeing this survey as well. One of the questions specifically asks users whether they would prefer a phone with built-in magnets even if it made the device thicker. Check out our screenshot below.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Oddly enough, two questions also raise the possibility of Samsung dropping wired charging in favor of wireless charging only. One question asks about the biggest expected inconvenience if a phone only supports wireless charging. Some user concerns anticipated by Samsung include difficulty charging during trips/outings, a slow and frustrating charging experience, difficulty using the phone while it’s charging, and heating.

Meanwhile, the other question asks whether Qi 2 support “like MagSafe” would help offset the loss of wired charging. You can view these screenshots below.

Samsung’s survey also asks people a variety of other questions about their phone’s USB port and data transfer habits. These questions include how often respondents use their phone’s USB port each day, the main reasons why they use the USB port, preferred data transfer methods for various file types, whether people use wired or wireless connections for external displays, and whether wired data transfer functionality is “essential.”

It’s worth noting that questions in a survey don’t guarantee that Samsung will integrate Qi 2 magnets into its phones, nor that it will drop wired charging. Nevertheless, it’s abundantly clear that the Galaxy maker is thinking about these moves.

Would you give up wired charging for a phone with wireless charging only? 3 votes Yes, absolutely 0 % Yes, but only if the phone had built-in magnets 0 % No, I wouldn't give up wired charging at all 100 %

This survey also comes as brands like OnePlus and OPPO offer cases with magnet support instead of integrating magnets into their phones. In fact, the $500 HMD Skyline remains the only Android phone with built-in magnets for Qi 2 wireless charging.

