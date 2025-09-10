Poll: Should brands include the camera bump when measuring phone thickness?

Apple

It seems like there’s a new chapter in the phone thickness war. Samsung launched the slim Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year, and now Apple has launched the slightly slimmer iPhone Air. We’ve even seen this war extend to foldable phones in 2025.

Apple claims the iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thin. However, much like the Galaxy S25 Edge and most other phones, this measurement doesn’t include the camera bump. You only need to look at the picture above to realize that it has a sizeable camera bump. In fact, it might be larger than the S25 Edge’s camera housing.

That made us wonder whether you felt smartphone manufacturers should change the way they measure their phones. Do you think brands should exclude or include the camera bump when measuring their phones? Or do you think both measurement methods should be listed? Let us know in the poll below!

Should brands include the camera bump when measuring phone thickness? 89 votes Yes, absolutely 55 % No, they shouldn't 9 % They should measure with and without the bump 36 %

It’s not uncommon for some brands to note in the fine print that they haven’t included the camera bump. For example, Samsung says its S25 Edge measurement excludes the camera lenses, while HONOR says the Magic V5 foldable’s measurement excludes the “raised part of the camera.” I can understand if you’re fine with companies excluding the camera bump if they’re transparent about their methods.

Then again, I can also see why you might be annoyed by brands excluding the camera bump from their measurements. After all, Apple uses that camera bump to store other components as well in a bid to slim down the rest of the iPhone Air. So what’s stopping a manufacturer from claiming they have a 5.5mm design, but they’ve got the equivalent of a Snickers bar on the back of their phone?

