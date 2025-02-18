Triple-screen Mate XT is going international with its highest pricing yet

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR HUAWEI launched the Mate XT internationally today at an event in Malaysia.

Mate XT sales will expand from China to Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

HUAWEI has yet to confirm specific plans for European sales, but has shared a price: €3499.

The most desirable smartphone is always the model you can’t actually get, right? Whether we’re talking about next year’s phone, or one that only exists on the far side of the planet, not being able to get our hand on a phone just immediately makes us want it all the more. Last year, there was probably no handset that had more people frustrated about their access to it than HAUWEI’s triple-screen, dual-folding Mate XT, thanks to its astronomical price tag and severely limited retail presence. Earlier this month HUAWEI finally teased a Mate XT expansion, with plans to share news of its international spread this week. Today we finally start learning those details on how the next wave of Mate XT users will get access.

At HUAWEI’s event earlier today in Kuala Lumpur, the company outlined its plans to extend Mate XT sales from China to Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. That’s a bit more limited a list than we’re sure many of you were hoping to see, but Huawei is leaving the door open for further sales in markets beyond just those.

Maybe the most encouraging teaser for the possibility of sales eventually coming to Europe is how HUAWEI shared Mate XT pricing, offering the €3499 figure in euros you see above. Right now that’s the equivalent of about $3,655. Although that’s quite a bit higher than what pricing worked out to when we first saw the Mate XT debut in China, keep in mind that there the phone has been available in storage configurations starting as low as 256GB, while this international pricing only concerns the highest tier 1TB storage level. Even still, the 23,999 Chinese yuan that option went for is only equivalent to about $3,300, so there’s still some premium involved here.

As impressive as the Mate XT still is, HUAWEI may want to think about getting it out into even more markets sooner rather than later, as foldable competition isn’t slowing down any. Besides the company’s own Mate XT follow-up we’re anticipating, we’re looking forward to a Samsung triple-screen effort at some point, to say nothing of impressive engineering advancements from dual-screen folders like the OPPO Find N5.

