A successor to the world's first triple-screen foldable could already be in the works

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR HUAWEI is rumored to be working on a successor to its triple-screen Mate XT foldable.

The new device may be called the HUAWEI Mate XTs and could feature the new Kirin 9020 SoC.

If HUAWEI had not been dealing with the US ban, we’d have seen many more smartphones emerge as valid top Android choices for users in the West. Devices like the triple-screen HUAWEI Mate XT foldable push the boundary of the very definition of a smartphone. It seems the company isn’t done pushing the envelope either, as leaks suggest the company is already working on a successor.

Leaker Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo has shared a post that suggests that HUAWEI is working on a successor to its triple-screen foldable. This new device could be the “HUAWEI Mate XTs,” with the highlight change possibly being the Kirin 9020 SoC.

HUAWEI is already using the Kirin 9020 in the Mate X6 foldable and the Mate 70 series, so the XTs would get a tried-and-tested new chip.

We couldn’t decipher what “COMS” means in this context. If you know what it means, let us know in the comments below.

HUAWEI frequently uses the ‘s’ moniker when shipping devices with refreshed internals, like SoCs, without making other significant changes. If the company goes ahead and calls the successor the Mate XTs, we expect it to retain most of the highlight talking points from the Mate XT.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

That means you can still expect a device that is an ordinary smartphone when folded shut, a large screen foldable when half-unfolded, and a big tablet when completely unfolded — all in one device.

Given that the Mate XT was launched in September 2024, we’ll likely have to wait a few months, at least, for a successor. We hope to learn more through leaks in the run-up to its launch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments