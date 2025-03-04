Google's March updates are available now for your Pixel phone or tablet: Here's where to download

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s March 2025 Android patches are arriving now for Pixel devices.

The updates land right on the heels of Google announcing March Pixel Drop features.

OTA files and factory images are available for download presently.

We’re just a few days into March, and (from a smartphone perspective at least), the month is already off to a banner start. As if Mobile World Congress weren’t capable of generating enough excitement all by itself, we’ve also got some big updates arriving for existing hardware, like the March Pixel Drop Google just unveiled earlier today. Of course, that doesn’t arrive in a vacuum, and in addition to all the Pixel-exclusive features being deployed, we’ve still got our regular monthly update to install.

Considering how much we’re getting in that Pixel Drop, it’s impressive that Google still had time for more than addressing just a couple basic bugfixes, but by the sounds of the changelog Google just shared, it’s been pulling double-duty not just prepping all those new additions, but taking its time with far-reaching fixes affecting multiple phone systems. Check out what you can expect: Apps Fix for stability or performance with certain apps using WebView Audio Fix for issues with adjusting call volume on calls over BT headsets Camera General improvements for camera stability in certain conditions Display & Graphics Fix for display stability and performance in certain conditions System General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions Telephony General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions User Interface Fix for issue occasionally causing color theme in launcher preview to not match with the selected wallpaper in certain conditions

Fix for issue with home screen icons to appear transparent after unlocking or switching apps in certain conditions

Fix for issue with switching between apps when using third party launchers in certain conditions

Fix for issue with themed icons in certain conditions

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations Even without the Pixel Drop, all those stability tweaks and little performance fixes could add up to making some worthwhile improvements, so you’re not going to want to waste any time getting this update installed. If you haven’t been prompted to yet, or are just feeling impatient, we’ve got all the download links you’ll need:

March 2025 Android security patch links Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

But again, feel free to take the path of least resistance and just wait a spell — these updates are coming to your Pixel phone or tablet, one way or another.

