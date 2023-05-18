Amazon’s Fire TV offers hours of entertainment with access to the most popular video streaming services and music services like Spotify. Finding your favorite apps is as easy as pressing a button or issuing a voice command. Here’s how to add, update, and remove apps on your Fire TV Stick.

How to download apps on the Fire TV Stick One of the easiest ways to control your entertainment is by using your voice. With Alexa’s help, you can download any app quickly with your Fire TV Stick.

Press the voice control button on your Fire TV Stick remote and speak into the microphone. You can say things like, “Alexa, download Netflix,” or “Alexa, what’s the weather?”

Some of the newer Fire TV devices have hands-free Alexa Voice Control built-in, so you don’t need to touch the remote. You can also link your Echo devices to your Fire TV to issue voice commands. Learn more in our guide on how to control TV with Alexa.

If you prefer that Amazon not listen to and record your voice, you can use the remote to find your Fire TV Stick apps. Use the circular button on the remote to navigate up, down, right, and left on the homepage. Go to Find on the Fire TV home screen.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, you can select Search to type the name of the app you want to download. You will have to do this letter-by-letter using the directional buttons on your remote, which can be a bit tedious. However, you likely won’t have to type the full name to see it appear and can navigate down to select the app name from the search suggestions.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Next, select the app icon from the search results, then select Get to download the app.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Additionally, you can discover new apps to download from the Appstore, found from the same Find menu. You can browse top streaming apps across movies, live TV, music, games, and more. Some apps will let you sample their content with a free trial.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Download apps online Aside from streaming your PC to your Fire TV Stick, you can download apps directly from Amazon using a web browser. Once there, scroll down to find the Fire TV Model section in the left sidebar, and click the checkbox next to the type of Fire TV device you have.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Click on your desired app. To help narrow your search, you can select a category for the left sidebar. Then, open the drop-down menu under Deliver and select the Fire TV where you want to download the app. Ensure you’re signed into the correct Amazon account if you don’t see your Fire TV device in this menu.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Lastly, click the yellow button marked Deliver. Your Fire TV will begin downloading the app in the Apps section.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Turning on Automatic Updates is the easiest way to ensure all your apps are updated. To do so, navigate to the right and click the Settings wheel icon on the menu items at the top of the home screen.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down and select Applications, followed by Appstore.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Lastly, select Automatic Updates and toggle it to On. The Appstore will automatically download your apps’ latest version to your Fire TV Stick as they become available.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you don’t want to turn automatic updates on, you can follow these instructions for each app you want to update manually.

Start by navigating to Apps from the far right of the home screen menu, then select My Apps. The icon is the three squares with a plus sign.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Highlight the app you want to update, but don’t select it. Instead, press the button n your Fire TV remote with three horizontal lines. This will open a menu on the right-hand side of the screen.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, select More info. If an update is available, you can choose Update.

How to delete apps on the Fire TV Stick To uninstall apps from your Fire TV, go to the Settings wheel icon on the right of the home screen. Then, scroll right and select Applications–>Manage Installed Applications.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Select the app you want to uninstall and click Uninstall.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

FAQs

Which popular apps are free on the Fire TV Stick? You can access hours of free movies and TV episodes from popular ad-supported streaming apps. You can also explore free apps by going to the Free category from the Find menu on your Fire TV or check out our list of the best free streaming apps for your Fire TV Stick.

Is there a Fire Stick remote app? Yes, there is a mobile app for Android and iPhone to control your Fire TV Stick from your smartphone.

How do I download third-party apps on Firestick? Go to Settings on your Firestick. Navigate to Device > My Fire TV. Select Developer Options. Enable “Apps from Unknown Sources.” Install the Downloader app from the Amazon Appstore. Use Downloader to enter the URL of the third-party app you want to install.

Why can't I download apps on Amazon Fire Stick? There may be several reasons why you can’t download apps: You may not have enough storage space. Check your device’s available storage in Settings > My Fire TV > About > Storage.

Your geographical location might restrict certain apps. You can use a VPN to bypass geographical restrictions.

Make sure that your Fire Stick software is up to date. Check Settings > My Fire TV > About > Check for Updates.

If the app isn’t compatible with Fire Stick, it won’t download.

How do I download apps to my Fire Stick from my Android? You can use apps like Apps2Fire, available on the Google Play Store, to install apps from your Android phone to Firestick. Just ensure that both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.

How do I install Google Play Store on my Amazon Fire Stick? Unfortunately, Google Play Store cannot be directly installed on the Fire Stick as it’s not compatible. You’ll have to sideload the individual Google apps you want to use. Remember to turn on “Apps from Unknown Sources” in the Developer Options in your Fire Stick settings.

