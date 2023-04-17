The best free streaming apps for your Fire TV Stick

Amazon

If you’ve recently purchased an Amazon Fire TV Stick, we know you’re ready to watch something. However, many top-tier streaming services require a monthly subscription, which can add up. Why not let your wallet recover and enjoy some of the excellent content available without paying a penny? Here are some of the best free streaming services for your Fire TV Stick.

The best free channels on the Fire TV Stick Hit the jump links below to check out our top recommendations. If this is your first time using a Fire TV Stick, learn how to add apps to your new device.

Editor’s note: We’ll regularly update this list of the best free channels on the Fire TV Stick.

Peacock

Jon Fingas / Android Authority

Peacock offers an ad-supported streaming service with access to several beloved movies and TV series, such as Harry Potter and The Office. A list of channels play entertainment 24/7, including live news from NBC, and new content is added regularly. Hablo español? You can also enjoy Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo. Plus, there are six customizable profiles to personalize your viewing experience, so your friends and family can join in for free.

Pluto TV

One of the best free streaming platforms is Pluto TV, which offers over 250 channels that run live 24/7 and with an on-demand selection of free movies and series. You might think “free TV” sounds like it suffers in content, but you’d be surprised to find hits like Star Trek or Hells Kitchen frequently on air. The only price here is sitting through commercials.

Tubi TV

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Tubi gives you a tube to 20,000 movies and TV series without spending a dime. You’ll find some original titles and US national Live news from Fox, NBC, Bloomberg, and more. If you register for free at the Tubi TV Activate web page, you can keep watching a previously paused video where you left off, no matter the device, and create a queue of upcoming videos to watch from your Fire TV Stick.

Kanopy

Kanopy

Kanopy perhaps offers the highest quality content from all free streaming channels. It has a vast library of documentaries, modern indies, and art-house films that you won’t find on other major streaming platforms. Best of all, there are no advertisements whatsoever. However, there is a catch: you must be a college or university student or a public library patron to access the service. If you qualify, be sure not to miss out on Kanopy.

Sony Crackle

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Crackle, one of the first free streaming services, is keeping the fire burning. Aside from offering plenty of free movies and series, you can create a watch later list, set parental controls, and enable closed captions with a free account. You may have to watch the occasional ad before you get crackling, but documentaries like Blackfish and movies like Lion make it well worth the wait.

FilmRise Classic TV

Adam Birney / Android Authority

FilmRise Classic TV offers the most extensive selection of free classic content, stretching back to the 1950s. You’ll find titles like 3rd Rock from the Sun, the original 21 Jump Street starring Johnny Depp, and Batman starring Adam West. Who knew scratching that nostalgia itch was a free feature of the Fire TV Stick?

Freevee

Amazon

What was once known as IMDb TV has now been rolled into Freevee. It’s still Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service so you might have already seen some of the content featured on the homepage of your Fire TV Stick. But it is worth checking out since they are also slowly adding several exclusive TV shows to the newly named service. If that doesn’t interest you, they have plenty of blockbuster favorites, such as Logan, Knives Out, The Invisible Man, and Fifty Shades films.

Plex

Plex used to be just a tool for people to access their personal media library. But then, Plex released its online ad-supported media library for users to watch if they don’t already have a collection. Whether you’re already a longtime Plex user or you’ve never even heard of it, their selection is worth a look, containing hit films from around the world, such as The Road, The Hunt, and Like Father, Like Son.

Freeform

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Freeform is a newer streaming service that offers several on-demand options, including a few original series. You can also sign in with your TV provider to watch your favorite shows live. As a bonus, it comes with sneak peeks, cast interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage. No sign-in or account creation is required.

PBS Kids

PBS

Here’s an excellent way to keep the kids entertained for free. PBS Kids provides full episodes of educational cartoons and learning entertainment for children, from Curious George to Sesame Street. You can watch local TV channels and see what’s airing on your PBS station from the Live section. As a bonus, a simple user interface makes navigating easy for kids.

Nick Jr

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Another free option for the little ones is Nick Jr, featuring recently aired ad-free episodes of popular shows like PAW Patrol and Shimmer & Shine. There’s also a great library of original content, including silly mash-ups, music videos, exclusive sneak peeks, and curriculum-based clips. The app is constantly updated, so there’s always something new for the juniors to discover.

FAQs

How do I find free apps on my Fire TV? To browse free channels on your Fire TV Stick, select Find from the home screen and scroll down to choose Free.

Is the weather channel free on the Fire TV Stick? Not all weather apps are free on Fire TV, but a few are. For example, WeatherNation streams current and upcoming weather conditions, and NewsON lets you tune into local weather news from 275 stations in 165 markets.

Is the Discovery channel free on the Fire TV Stick? Discovery Go is available free to download on the Fire TV Stick. However, you must enter your cable TV provider to access its content. Discovery+ is another new streaming service that’s free to download but costs $4.99/month to subscribe.

Is the Disney Channel free on the Fire TV Stick? The Disney Channel has been rolled into Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+. The subscription costs $7.99/month and is home to all content owned by Disney. See our guide on how to watch Disney Plus on Fire TV.

Is the History channel free on the Fire TV Stick? Yes, the History app is free to download on the Fire TV Stick. However, you will need to sign in with your TV provider. See instructions to download the History app on Fire TV.

