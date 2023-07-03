It’s becoming increasingly easy to control a TV without touching a remote. If you have an Amazon Echo or a similarly Alexa -equipped smart speaker, here’s how to control your TV with Alexa voice commands.

How do you control a TV with Alexa?

As with many things in the Alexa universe, the first stop is the mobile app for Android, iPhone, and iPad. Amazon lets you link various TV and video products this way, including its Fire TV lineup. The process is a little convoluted but should ultimately make sense.

Open the More tab and tap Settings .

tab and tap . Scroll down and tap TV and Video .

. You’ll see a list of video service providers. If the maker of your TV or streaming device supports Alexa, you can select them here.

You’ll then be asked to link or enable the provider. Steps vary — Roku, for example, merely asks you to sign in to your account, but a set-top maker might ask you to enter an onscreen code.

You’ll be prompted to choose a TV/streamer to link, followed by one or more Alexa speakers. This is so you can use voice commands without always specifying where things will be played. You can always change these associations later by revisiting the TV and Video menu.

Once that’s done, voice commands are generally common sense, although they differ based on what your hardware is capable of. Here are some sample Alexa TV commands.