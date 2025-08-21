Following Made by Google, is it time for companies to retire live smartphone launch events?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

So, yesterday, Google launched the Pixel 10 series. While the phones are intriguing if not spectacular, it’s the livestreamed event that remained seared into my brain when I woke up this morning. The Made By Google event, which was broadcast live and hosted by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, featured various sports stars, celebrities, and Googlers. That sounds great, right? Well, it definitely was an experience.

To be fair to Google, I’ve had my qualms with live smartphone launch events for years, whether in attendance or watching a stream. But following Made by Google, I think now’s the time to ask an important question: do we still need these live smartphone launch events?

For those in the “absolutely not” camp, Google’s Pixel 10 embargo broke an hour before, so any keen-eyed readers would’ve been privy to the official news well before. The launch event showcased little we didn’t already know (besides the glimpse of what could be a new Google speaker), and what wasn’t already covered previously. Some may argue that Google’s budget for the event could go towards more practical marketing methods. Alternatively, it could forego the entire thing and publish a prerecorded video series detailing the new features in a more grounded manner.

But those in favor could suggest that the event probably wasn’t designed to appeal to the majority of us Android “nerds.” Lando Norris, Alex Cooper, Jonas Brothers, and Steph Curry fans had plenty to cheer about. Google also spent plenty of time courting iPhone users over to the Android side.

Ultimately, I’m curious about where you — the consumer — stand on live smartphone events, especially as the target audience for these shindigs.

Here are some more questions: Did you watch the Made by Google event? If so, what did you think of it?

Do you think Google spent enough time describing and explaining the new Pixel 10 and other product features?

Would you prefer it if companies announced products via prerecorded videos, press releases, partnerships with celebrities or creators, hands-on experiences from journalists, or live events with keynotes from company officials?

Do you believe Google’s event did an effective job of courting iPhone users over to Android?

What do you think Google should do with the Pixel 11 launch? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

What did you think of Made by Google 2025? 1241 votes It was quite good actually! 18 % It was a bit cringe, but at least it was a little different. 31 % What did I just watch?! 51 %

