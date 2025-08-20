Poll: Was Made by Google 2025 a win or a cringe-fest?

Google

Google’s big hardware showcase looked a little different this year. Rather than the standard keynote format to introduce the Pixel 10 series and other hardware, the company leaned into a talk show vibe for Made by Google 2025, with Jimmy Fallon hosting and guest spots from Stephen Curry, Lando Norris, and the Jonas Brothers.

So, what did you think? Did Google’s experiment work, or should it stick to a more traditional approach in the future? Cast your vote in our poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

What did you think of Made by Google 2025? 379 votes It was quite good actually! 20 % It was a bit cringe, but at least it was a little different. 31 % What did I just watch?! 50 %

You might feel that the departure from the usual corporate presentation is at least something different, and the celebrity factor might help Google reach beyond its usual crowd of tech fans. On the other hand, it’s had more than a few cringe moments — Fallon’s over-the-top shouts of things like “Tensor G5!” had some of us wincing. That said, how natural can you expect such an event to feel?

Early impressions online of Made by Google 2025 are largely dunking on it, although some are happy to see a change. Reactions on Reddit suggest plenty of Pixel fans would rather see the devices speak for themselves, without a layer of celebrity showmanship. Others argue that, at the very least, it was more entertaining than a slideshow of bullet points and corporate buzzwords.

