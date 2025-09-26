Google may finally reverse this annoying volume slider change on Pixel phones (APK teardown)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Last year, Google removed the Live Caption toggle from under the volume slider in Android.

While the change primarily affected Pixel users, Google is now testing a reversal of the original design.

With the latest Android Canary build, Google is testing the same placement for the Live Caption toggle as before the change last year.

Android’s Live Caption is a useful accessibility feature that enables subtitles for virtually any audio playing on your phone or tablet. It even works when the device’s volume is turned down to zero, allowing you to experience sound — while also emphasizing expressions — without needing to raise the volume. Its placement right under the volume slider makes it easy to access, unless you’re using a Pixel device, where accessing the toggle takes an additional step. Google now appears to realize that placement may not be intuitive and is working to improve it.

While the toggle for Live Caption typically sits under the volume bar on most devices, Google relocated it with the Android 15 beta 2 update. Instead of its regular placement, the Live Captions control was shifted to the expanded volume control sheet that appears when you tap the three-dot button under the volume slider. Specific to Pixel phones, this change introduced an additional step to enable the feature, resulting in frustration among users.

Thankfully, Google may soon fix this and restore the toggle to its previous position. With the recent Android System Intelligence, Google added new code indicating this change. Although the feature was not live at the time, we have now been able to activate it following the latest Android Canary build 2509, which is now available for testing.

Current step to activate Live Caption in Android 16 Step 2 in Android 16 Return to its original position in Android Canary

While the new placement is now active by default, we were able to make some tweaks under the hood. As you can see in the images above, the toggle returns to its original position.

With that noted, we’re unsure by when Google might implement the change more widely. Since this is still under testing in Android Canary, we don’t expect it to be available in stable or even beta builds of Android 16 soon, though we hope we’re wrong about this.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

