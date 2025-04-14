Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Android's Live Captions are about to get a whole lot noisier (APK teardown)

You'll soon be able to feel more sounds without hearing them on your Pixel and Android devices.
By

Published on4 hours ago

google live translate captions
Andy Walker / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google is adding new Expressive Captions to Android’s Live Caption system.
  • The list of Expressive Captions is expanding to include sounds like whispering, sneezing, snoring, gargles, and more.

Last year, Google introduced Expressive Captions as part of Android’s Live Caption system. Expressive Captions not only show what’s being said in the audio but also how it’s being said, capturing elements like tone, volume, environmental sounds, and human noises. The goal is to make sure that even if you can’t hear the audio, you can still feel its impact. Now, it looks like Google is expanding the range of Expressive Captions available on Android devices that support Live Caption.

You're reading an Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Expressive Captions on Android (2)

While digging around in the latest version of Android System Intelligence (V.23.playstore.pixel9.741245583), we came across new Expressive Captions Google may be looking to add to the Live Caption system. The current Expressive Caption list includes the following expressions:

  • Applause
  • Cheering
  • Clapping
  • Coughs
  • Crying
  • Gasps
  • Groaning
  • Laughter
  • Music
  • Panting
  • Sighs
  • Snorts

We’ve now discovered that this list is growing, with the following Expressive Captions being added to the mix:

  • Whispering
  • Whistles
  • Bells ringing (ambient sound)
  • Burps
  • Gargles
  • Hiccups
  • Sneeze
  • Snore
  • Clear throat
  • Yawns

So if you have Live Captions enabled on a device running Android 14 or later, you should soon start seeing these new Expressive Captions, provided the audio being captioned includes them.

That said, the referenced Android System Intelligence version appears to be tied to a specific update on the Google Play Store, targeting Pixel 9 devices. This suggests that the enhanced Expressive Captions may roll out to Pixel 9 phones first, before expanding to other Pixel and Android phones.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
News
AndroidAuthority InsightsGoogleGoogle Pixel
Follow