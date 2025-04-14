Android's Live Captions are about to get a whole lot noisier (APK teardown)

Last year, Google introduced Expressive Captions as part of Android’s Live Caption system. Expressive Captions not only show what’s being said in the audio but also how it’s being said, capturing elements like tone, volume, environmental sounds, and human noises. The goal is to make sure that even if you can’t hear the audio, you can still feel its impact. Now, it looks like Google is expanding the range of Expressive Captions available on Android devices that support Live Caption.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

While digging around in the latest version of Android System Intelligence (V.23.playstore.pixel9.741245583), we came across new Expressive Captions Google may be looking to add to the Live Caption system. The current Expressive Caption list includes the following expressions:

Applause

Cheering

Clapping

Coughs

Crying

Gasps

Groaning

Laughter

Music

Panting

Sighs

Snorts

We’ve now discovered that this list is growing, with the following Expressive Captions being added to the mix:

Whispering

Whistles

Bells ringing (ambient sound)

Burps

Gargles

Hiccups

Sneeze

Snore

Clear throat

Yawns

So if you have Live Captions enabled on a device running Android 14 or later, you should soon start seeing these new Expressive Captions, provided the audio being captioned includes them.