Android Canary has a new build ready to go for all you super-testers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has just released Android Canary 2509.

The new build is out for Pixel 6 devices and newer, with the exception of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

How big an Android fan are you? You’re not just rocking a Google Pixel phone, but you’re also running the beta or are in the preview program of any Google app that will let you sign up. You used to run Android platform betas whenever they were available, but this summer Google brought you a big new present: Android Canary. Now you could get even quicker access to the earliest, roughest, most bleedingest edge new Android features around. And my friend, today is your lucky day, as Google shares its very latest Canary build.

Back in August, Google hit us hard. In one day, not only did we see the Pixel 10 series debut, but we got both our first Android 16 QPR2 beta and the release of Android Canary 2508. One month later, it’s time for Google’s next build, and today Android Canary 2509 is on its way out to testers.

The release only just dropped, so it might be a few hours at before we’re hearing about any new functionality present within, but we already know to expect this one as build ZP11.250829.007 for the majority of Pixel devices eligible for testing (Pixel 6 models and newer), while the Pixel Tablet gets its own ZP11.250829.008 build. Those include most of our new Pixel 10 phones, and while older Pixel foldables are supported, we’re presumably still waiting for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s October 9 release before Google starts making those Canary builds available.

If you already have Canary running on your Pixel, you probably know by now that you don’t have to do anything to get this new one — Google will send it your way via OTA notification. But if you’re just itching to get started and are comfortable with the risks involved in checking out very, very early software like this, swing on past Google’s Android Flash Tool and you can welcome your own Pixel to the untamed wilderness that is Android Canary.

