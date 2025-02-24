Samsung could never: Each iPhone 17 model could look drastically different

TL;DR A Twitter leaker has posted a picture apparently showing the iPhone 17 series designs.

The Pro models seem to have a two-toned back and a camera bump spanning the width of the device.

The iPhone 17 Air seems to echo a previous design leak.

Apple has just launched the iPhone 16e, but the company has been hard at work on the iPhone 17 range. We’ve already seen a variety of leaks, and now a tipster has posted an image showing off the apparent designs.

Twitter leaker Majin Bu posted a picture purportedly showing CAD-based renders of the iPhone 17 series. These phones are (from left to right) the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Check out the image at the top of the page.

What’s particularly interesting is that the Pro and Pro Max models seem to have a two-toned back. It’s unclear if the card-sized area on each phone is also made out of a different material compared to the rest of the rear cover. For what it’s worth, we’ve already seen the likes of the OPPO Find X6 Pro and X7 Ultra offering back covers made out of two different materials. Google’s early Pixels also offered a similar approach, with 2017’s Pixel 2 in particular offering a metal back with a glass window near the top of the rear cover.

iPhone 17 Air: Is it even part of the same family? Another notable detail is that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air have drastically different camera bump designs. True to a previous leak, the Air model opts for a horizontally aligned camera bump for its single rear camera, akin to the 2015-era Nexus 6P. However, the standard model features a vertically stacked dual camera bump that’s in line with the iPhone 16. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max models share the same fundamental camera housing design.

You might want to take these latest leaks with a pinch of salt as Majin Bu doesn’t have a great track record. In any event, we still have a long time to wait until Apple officially reveals the new phones, so we’ll likely see more leaks until then.

