Leak: Here's how the Samsung Galaxy Ring will charge

TL;DR A leaker has posted an image apparently showing the Galaxy Ring’s charging case.

The picture shows a case with a circular cradle for holding and charging the smart ring.

Samsung has already revealed a smattering of details about the Galaxy Ring ahead of its launch later this year. We’ve also seen a few leaks, and now a veteran tipster has revealed the smart ring’s charging case.

Tipster Ice Universe posted an apparent image of the Galaxy Ring charging case on Weibo (h/t: 9to5Google). Check it out at the top of this page.

The case vaguely resembles the company’s Galaxy Buds charging cases, albeit with flatter edges and what appears to be shinier plastic. In any event, the ring is placed on a circular cradle within the case to charge it and keep it in place. There also appears to be an indicator light on this cradle to confirm the charging status. We’re guessing the case will be available in more colors.

Galaxy Ring: One case to rule them all? Samsung will offer the Galaxy Ring in several sizes, so we’re curious to know whether one charging case will be able to charge all Galaxy Ring sizes or if you’ll need to buy a separate case for each size. We hope one case is enough for all sizes or that Samsung offers different cradle sizes as an optional extra.

We won’t have to wait too long for more info about the smart ring as it’s believed the device will launch next month alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

