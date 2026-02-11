This Switch emulator for Android now offers better Snapdragon 8 Elite support, and more

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR The Kenji-NX emulator for Android has received a major update.

The new update brings a host of improvements and fixes to the Nintendo Switch emulator.

Some of the more notable tweaks include a host of Snapdragon 8 Elite fixes and improved performance in general.

Kenji-NX is one of a growing number of Nintendo Switch emulators for Android. The emulator, which is a fork of the Ryujinx project, has made some impressive strides in the last year. There’s no slowing down in 2026, as a recent update has brought some major improvements.

The team behind Kenji-NX just pushed out version 2.1.0 of the emulator as a pre-release build (h/t: r/KenjiNX), and there are plenty of improvements for Android users. For starters, emulated games should keep running when the app is in the background. The team also notes that it fixed the game screen on tablets and foldable phones.

Kenji-NX v2.1.0 also fixes the shoulder triggers not working on Xbox controllers, introduces a virtual controller scale slider (along with six new layouts), adds the ability to disable threaded rendering to improve compatibility, and makes it easier to add home screen shortcuts for games.

The development team also improved general performance by up to 10%, reduced the app size by 40%, and implemented a variety of fixes for Snapdragon 8 Elite devices. The latter fixes include stability and memory fixes for the GPU, addressing some startup and shutdown crashes, and improved GPU synchronization.

Either way, we’re glad to see major improvements and fixes coming to this nascent Nintendo Switch emulator. So between Kenji-NX, Eden, and Citron, there’s no shortage of ways to play Switch games on your mobile device.

