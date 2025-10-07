Another Nintendo Switch emulator just added Silksong support, plus a 'Turbo' mode

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Ryujinx fork Kenji-NX just released its first major update in more than four months.

The Nintendo Switch emulator now offers compatibility with Silksong and more.

The update is now available on Windows, macOS, and Linux, with Android to follow soon.

Nintendo Switch emulation has experienced a significant revival this year, with Yuzu forks like Citron and Eden continuing where the Yuzu team left off after the project was shut down by Nintendo last year. The other major Switch emulator targeted by Nintendo, Ryujinx, has also seen continued development as Kenji-NX, and a new update just brought it even closer to its competitors.

Release 2.0.5 dropped yesterday, with a variety of performance and compatibility enhancements. One of the biggest features is a new Turbo Mode. This adds a hotkey to speed up CPU cycles, which may function like a fast-forward button on similar emulators.

This update adds Silksong support and fixes bugs and crashes.

However, this isn’t as simple as uncapping the framerate on older systems, since it relies on the CPU’s internal “time ticks,” which are used in many games to calculate physics, movement, and animations. This may cause it to behave unpredictably in certain games.

This update also adds compatibility with Hollow Knight: Silksong. The hit sequel received support in Eden last month, although depending on your device, you may have better luck emulating the Windows version on your Android device.

Release 2.0.5 adds a number of other tweaks and bug fixes, including several that previously caused crashes. Check out the full patch notes for more details, although note that there may be additional notes for the Android version, once its available.

Kenji-NX isn’t as popular as other Switch emulators like Eden or Citron, but it has proved to be a strong performer, particularly on Snapdragon 8 Elite devices. That said, the pace of development has been slower, since a single developer, KeatonTheBot, does the bulk of the work. The last update was released in July 2025.

The update is available now for download on the official Git page, although as of writing the Android version has yet to be released. KeatonTheBot has stated on Discord that they are finalizing testing on Android, and the Android build should be available very soon.

