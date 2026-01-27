The best Switch emulator now runs Metroid Prime 4 and Luigi's Mansion 3 more smoothly

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Despite Nintendo’s Play Store DMCA, the Switch emulator Eden remains in very active development, with the team dropping its first major update of the year today. It’s the first minor version bump in the history of the project, bumping it to version 0.1.0.

The update fixes several regressions from version 0.0.4, as well as long-standing bugs from its Yuzu ancestor. As a result, popular games like Metroid Prime 4 and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are now more playable than ever, with fewer crashes and graphical glitches.

Eden's latest update focuses on better driver support and UI upgrades.

On that note, the update also includes improvements to the emulator’s renderer, offering both fewer glitches and better resource management across all systems. It also improves compatibility with both Qualcomm and Turnip drivers, which are often the key to improving game compatibility.

Speaking of Turnip drivers, there’s a new page to tweak Turnip driver settings. This isn’t available for Qualcomm’s drivers, but it can help fix specific errors that prevent games from loading. There’s also a new quick settings drawer on Android, which is accessible during emulation on the right side of the screen. This has options like setting speed limits, switching to docked mode, and changing GPU accuracy for better performance.

This update also lays the groundwork for Qlaunch, which recreates the Nintendo Switch’s home screen. From there, you can launch games and revert back to the home screen, just as you would on a normal Switch. However, the full release is planned in the next update, version 0.1.1.

If you have Eden installed, you will receive a prompt to update next time you open it. For a fresh install, head over to the official GitHub page for the full patch notes and download links.

