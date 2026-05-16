I thought the Googlebook would be Google's MacBook moment. It couldn't be further from it

The new Googlebook appears to be bridging the gap between an Android phone and a computer — something Android users have envied in the iPhone-MacBook pairing since the beginning of time. It feels, at a cursory look, like it’s designed from the ground up to efficiently communicate with an Android phone and offer the revered Apple-like ecosystem benefits.

But beyond the flashy marketing material, is Google truly having its own MacBook moment, or has it just presented the old Chromebook dressed in new clothes?

Would you switch from Windows or macOS to a Googlebook? 44 votes Yes, easily 20 % Maybe, depending on pricing 20 % Only as a secondary device 18 % No, ChromeOS still isn’t enough 41 %

Android finally has an ecosystem of its own

Google

The Googlebook prototype is the most coherent Google ecosystem vision we have seen so far. Android has had an ecosystem of its own to an extent, with tablets and smartwatches. What it glaringly lacked was a desktop piece in the mix. Since Aluminium OS is rumored to be designed around Android, it should be better able to communicate with Google’s mobile OS, giving its users one less reason to envy the Apple fraternity.

The little demos Google showed had decent cross-device workflows in place. The OS can natively run Android apps. It’s relieving to see that Google has finally learned its lesson and now lets mobile apps run in their native aspect ratio instead of simply stretching them across the desktop screen for the sake of it. And having the ability to access files from your Android phone directly on the PC is a game-changer because you don’t even have to worry about using Quick Share or other slower means to move files between devices.

I find it incredibly ingenious to spruce up the good old cursor with a quick gesture to bring Gemini Intelligence to life.

I find it incredibly ingenious to spruce up the good old cursor with a quick gesture to bring Gemini Intelligence to life. A bunch of existing Gemini features are integrated directly into the OS, and it also has some fun new stuff, like creating custom personalized widgets with a simple prompt. That is the kind of deeply integrated AI that will matter going forward. It’s nice to see Google at the forefront of it.

That should give my productivity a solid boost with everyday apps — but somehow I am still skeptical.

All that still doesn’t make it a real desktop OS

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

We initially presumed that Aluminium OS would be a big departure from the limited operating system that Chrome OS has been. But from what we’ve seen so far ahead of its pending Google I/O announcement, it appears to be inheriting the same fundamentals, just with Gemini Intelligence slapped on top. Currently, it feels more like a vehicle to flaunt Gemini’s capabilities than something with meaningful real-world impact.

I say this because I don’t see myself running to a nearby Google Store to pick up a Googlebook, no matter how many flashy features it has. And I don’t assume many people would either, because the problem is much more fundamental. Many of us already have established workflows on existing desktop operating systems — real desktop OSes like macOS and Windows. Even if Aluminium OS turns out to be a proper desktop platform, it would still be fighting an uphill battle to make space in a work ecosystem already dominated by the existing heavyweights.

Currently, Googlebook feels more like a vehicle to flaunt Gemini’s capabilities than something with meaningful real-world impact.

We have long seen Google struggle with Android app scaling issues and optimization for larger screens. These kinds of desktop workflow inconsistencies are the last thing people who use their computers for serious work want. When it comes to reliability at large-scale enterprises, the old predictable systems still win by a long shot.

The way Google is handling Android apps in a phone-like vertical aspect ratio on Googlebook is almost an admission that Android apps aren’t inherently built for laptops and their workflows. So, what exactly is Google chasing?

Apple’s got the right balance

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

Apple’s most obvious advantage over Google’s new direction with Android and Googlebook is that it still has a real desktop operating system. And it pioneered the cross-platform experience so effectively that Google’s still trying to catch up at this point.

Between my iPhone and MacBook Air, I can have my phone widgets on the computer and even use iPhone apps directly from the Mac. Unlike Google’s implementation, they open on the phone itself and appear on my Mac screen through iPhone Mirroring, which works flawlessly. I don’t have those apps installed on my desktop because they don’t belong there, but I can still access them. At the same time, I’m not settling for a desktop operating system that feels more limited for my workflow.

Apple also has another advantage in branding. Its operating system has been called macOS for years, and its desktops and laptops have consistently stayed under the Mac branding. Compared to that, Google feels like a new kid at school who still doesn’t know which class they want to sit in.

Compared to Apple's Mac lineup, Google feels like a new kid at school who still doesn't know which class they want to sit in.

There were Chromebooks, then Pixelbooks, and now Googlebooks, which run a version of Android without actually being called Androidbooks. The operating system powering them is also seemingly shifting from Chrome OS to Aluminium OS, with Gemini layered on top of it. The techies at Google may be able to keep track of all this, but for end users, it’s nothing but confusion — and most people steer clear of that kind of chaos when shopping.

It didn’t have to be this complicated

I don’t want a Google laptop. But being deeply invested in Google’s apps and cloud ecosystem, I do want access to Gemini Intelligence and all its cool tricks — just where I already work. There are millions of Android users who use a Mac or Windows computer for work or personal use and don’t want to move to a more simplistic computer experience — and honestly, they shouldn’t have to, especially with the MacBook Neo now on the market.

I don't want a Google laptop.

Instead of having its own MacBook moment right now, I reckon Google has taken this in a direction that doesn’t fully serve its own purpose, let alone the user’s needs. Rather than convincing users to switch operating systems (which, by the way, is a tall ask), it should focus on embedding Gemini deeply into Windows and macOS or even offering extensions across Chromium-based browsers.

Googlebook may be the smartest iteration of the Chromebook to date, but outside Google’s little ecosystem bubble, it still feels like a difficult sell for mainstream desktop users.

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