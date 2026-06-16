Pixel phones now let you effortlessly record reaction videos, thanks to the June Pixel Drop

TL;DR The June Pixel Drop finally adds the Screen Reactions feature to Pixel phones.

It will let you record video from your selfie camera and overlay it on screen recordings to create reaction videos.

The feature is available on all Pixel devices running Android 17.

Google’s June Pixel Drop is finally here, bringing a bunch of new features, including Screen Reactions. This was originally teased during The Android Show shortly before I/O 2026, and later spotted in Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4. Now, it’s finally here.

With Screen Reactions on Pixel devices, you can quickly and easily record reaction videos. Basically, it brings support for recording using your selfie camera while screen recording on your phone. The video from your camera is seamlessly overlaid on the screen recording, creating quick, easy “reaction videos” you might have seen on TikTok and Instagram.

Screen Reactions simplifies the process by eliminating the need for a green screen setup or a dedicated app to overlay your video on a screen recording. I have done that in the past, and it’s a pain and then some to make reaction videos like that.

All you need to do is start a screen recording, switch to “Entire screen,” and select the “Show selfie camera” option. Pixel will record your video from the front camera and show it as a floating overlay in the screen recording.

While the feature puts your selfie camera footage at the bottom of the screen by default, you can adjust it. It can be moved around and resized, and you can even set a background color for your video.

Screen Reactions is available on all Pixel devices running Android 17. It’s not the only new feature here, either. The June Pixel Drop is improving multitasking with Bubbles, adding new Gemini models, and expanding AirDrop support to more Pixel phones. It’s also introducing Voice Translate to the Pixel 10a.

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