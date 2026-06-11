Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 makes it dead simple to record reaction videos

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR While Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 consists mostly of bug fixes, it also includes the new Screen Reactions feature, first demoed at the Android Show: I/O Edition 2026.

The feature records your screen and selfie camera simultaneously, automatically isolating your face and cutting out the background.

The tool is currently live on compatible Pixel devices with the latest QPR beta and is scheduled for a summer launch. Google plans to expand to other Android devices after that.

Google just released Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 for compatible Pixels, and at first glance, it looks like the update brings nothing but a long list of bug fixes. However, the update does include one new feature for you to get excited about: Screen Reactions.

Google demoed Screen Reactions at the Android Show: I/O Edition 2026. This new Android feature is tailor-made for the age of social media, as it makes it dead simple to create reaction videos without needing extra apps, multiple devices, or even a green screen. The feature lets you record yourself and whatever is on your screen at the same time. It can then overlay your response directly onto the clip you’re reacting to. You’ll be able to use Screen Reactions on both photos and videos.

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After Google’s announcement, Screen Reactions was spotted in the Android Canary 2606 build, labelled as “Show selfie camera” within Android’s native screen recording interface. The option appears when you start a screen recording and select “Entire screen.”

If Canary is too bleeding edge for your taste, you can now try out the feature on Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4, as Mishaal Rahman notes on X.

Much like in the Canary build, you have to start a screen recording, then switch to “Entire screen” and select the “Show selfie camera” option. Android will then show your face in a floating window on top of the screen.

📹 Try it in the latest Android beta on Pixel by bringing up the screen recorder toolbar, changing the recording to ‘entire screen’, and tapping ‘show selfie camera.’ Android will then show your face in a floating window on top of the screen. pic.twitter.com/NXhkLCk3SC — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 10, 2026

Android will automatically put your face at the bottom of the screen. It will also cut out the background, eliminating the need for a green screen. However, you’re still in control, so you can move or resize the camera view, and even change the background color using the color picker before or during the recording.

Google said Screen Reactions will arrive this summer as a Pixel-exclusive tool, but there are plans to bring it to other Android devices down the road.

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