Google's first Android patch of the year has started hitting Pixel phones

TL;DR Google’s January 2025 Android patches are out now for Pixel devices.

Fixes include improvements to audio and camera stability, and issues with flashing lines and icon colors.

These updates are separate form the Pixel 4a’s battery update, due to arrive tomorrow.

Google really put Android fans through a bit of a whirlwind as 2024 drew to a close. We saw the release of everything from the first Android 15 Pixel Drop, to the latest QPR betas of our next Pixel Drop, to a new Android 16 developer preview. We are barely a week into the new year, and now Google’s already got some fresh Android love incoming, as the January 2025 Pixel update arrives.

We’ve already got Pixel updates on the mind, after learning earlier this week that Google is bringing the Pixel 4a out of retirement for a special battery-related update. That one’s not landing until tomorrow, though, and is only going to impact the Pixel 4a. Today’s release, meanwhile, is available for the Pixel 6 generation and newer.

Taking a look at the changelog, Google highlights a few noteworthy bug fixes:

Audio Fix for audio delay and stability issue when using certain apps Camera Fix for issue with camera stability when switching to a connected camera under certain conditions Display & Graphics Fix for issue with flashing lines on screen in certain conditions User Interface Fix for issue with Pixel launcher themed icon color display in certain conditions That last one there certainly rings a bell, and sounds like it’s possibly related to earlier issues we identified with how icon color themes were generated from your wallpaper.

A fix for that popped up in a QPR1 beta, and should have gone out widely with the December Pixel Drop, but it’s possible Google found some additional edge cases that still needed addressing. It’s also worth noting that all those above fixes only apply to Pixel 8 and later models, and the camera and display issues only affect the Pixel 9 series.

January 2025 Android security patch links Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

Of course, these links aren’t going to be necessary if you have a little patience, and just like always you can sit back and wait for the OTA notification to hit your phone.

