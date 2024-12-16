Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 is arriving today, loaded with bug fixes

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is starting to roll out the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 update.

The second QPR2 Beta offers a number of fixes and a few new additions.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Earlier this month, Google released the December Pixel Drop, which brings new features and fixes. Something else that promises new features and fixes is the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 update. Google has started releasing the second beta today.

Google has officially announced the rollout of Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 (BP11.241121.010). In case you didn’t know, QPR stands for Quarterly Platform Release; think of it essentially as a way to try out Pixel Feature Drop updates before they’re available to the general public.

If you have a Pixel 6 and up, a Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or Pixel Tablet, you’re device will be compatible with the update. Before you start installing, however, the tech giant warns in the release notes: This release might have various stability, battery, or performance issues.

For users with accessibility needs, this release might not be appropriate for daily use.

Some apps might not function as expected when running on this release. This limitation includes Google’s apps as well as other apps.

Android 15 QPR beta builds aren’t Compatibility Test Suite (CTS)-approved, but they have passed preliminary testing and provide a stable set of pre-release APIs for developers. Apps that depend on CTS-approved builds or use SafetyNet APIs might not work normally on Android 15 QPR beta builds. This latest update offers 10 fixes in total.

Developer- and user-reported issues Fixed an issue that prevented the “ANGLE preferences” option from being accessed in developer options. (Issue #379196574)

Fixed an issue that prevented some glucose sensor devices from connecting. (Issue #378816128)

Fixed issues that caused a long delay while selecting options to place a call. (Issue #379266329, Issue #378854091)

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Limit to 80%” option in charging optimization settings from being enabled. (Issue #378800194)

Fixed null pointer issues that could cause devices to unexpectedly crash or restart. (Issue #378856187, Issue #381894854)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Pixel Fold devices to stop responding while unfolded. (Issue #379387626) Bluetooth resolved issues Fixed a bug of inconsistent behavior during switch from ASHA to LE Audio and back, ensuring the audio always pauses when switching.

Fixed a bug that causes L2CAP connection failure with error reason code 3 after a phone reboot due to incorrect security level saving during pairing, leading to a security check failure on Bluetooth reset.

Fixed a bug that allowed LE links to remain unencrypted on reconnection with bonded devices, potentially exposing sensitive data to attackers.

Fixing a bug of Bluetooth HAL crashes or gets stuck when Bluetooth LE audio hardware offload is disabled. As for changes and additions, this update takes “Themed icons” out of beta (h/t: 9to5Google). It also introduces “Notification cooldown,” which temporarily lowers the device’s volume and minimizes alerts if you get too many notifications in a short period.

