Android 16 DP2 is here, promising photo picker cloud search and more

TL;DR Google has released the second Android 16 developer preview today.

The new software lays the foundation for cloud search in the photo picker and much more.

Android 16 DP2 is only available on Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet.

Google launched the first Android 16 developer preview last month, coming way sooner than expected. The company isn’t wasting time with subsequent releases, either, as it has just launched the second Android 16 developer preview.

It’s worth stressing that these developer previews are early versions of Android 16 that aren’t meant for consumer use. It’s not uncommon to find plenty of bugs and a general lack of polish with these releases, so you really shouldn’t install them on your primary device.

Still keen to try it out? Or maybe you’re actually a developer wanting to optimize your app for Android 16? Then you can install Android 16 DP2 on a Tensor-powered Pixel device. Check out the full list of supported devices below.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Confirmed new features with Android 16 DP2

The DP1 release brought a few notable additions, including new APIs related to the photo picker feature, support for more records in Health Connect, and the newest version of the Privacy Sandbox.

Android 16 DP2 builds on this with a few more features and tweaks. For one, the photo picker now has APIs to enable cloud search. Google says this search functionality is “coming soon,” although it didn’t reveal the supported cloud providers. Either way, this change should make the photo picker more powerful without compromising your privacy.

Health Connect also gets a new data type called “ACTIVITY_INTENSITY.” Google says this uses World Health Organization guidelines to define the difference between moderate and vigorous activity. The company explains, “Each record requires the start time, the end time, and whether the activity intensity is moderate or vigorous. “

The second Android 16 developer preview also offers improved security when using Wi-Fi location/ranging on compatible devices running Wi-Fi 6’s 802.11az standard. The search giant specifically notes that this should result in better security when unlocking a laptop or car door.

Google brought true variable refresh rate functionality to Android 15 after years of Android phones supporting this feature. Android 16 DP2 delivers a few under-the-hood enhancements to this feature to make it easier for developers to support it in their apps.

Finally, Android 16 DP2 introduces more haptic feedback APIs that enable apps to “define the amplitude and frequency curves of a haptic effect while abstracting away differences between device capabilities.” In other words, it sounds like you should expect more customizable, fine-tuned vibration effects across devices in the Android ecosystem.

When will stable Android 16 launch?

Google has confirmed that it hopes to launch the stable version of Android 16 in Q2 2025 (April to June). The company adds that it’s working with OEMs to bring the update to as many devices as possible.

However, Google’s roadmap (seen above) shows that it will kick off beta releases from next month through to April. So it looks more likely that stable Android 16 will be released in May or June.

Don’t have a Pixel device like the Pixel 9 but still want to try Android 16? Then you’ll need to wait for the beta releases as that’s when other Android OEMs typically let their users try out Android 16.

