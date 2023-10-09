Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers a good balance between price and quality. It has what many would consider high-end specs, yet it only costs $599. Of course, many of these more affordable devices make some sacrifices to achieve a lower price tag. Often in the water resistance department. Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE waterproof?

First, you must understand the difference between the terms “waterproof” and “water-resistant.” Many use these words interchangeably, but they represent very different levels of protection. A waterproof product can handle significant depths underwater for extended periods. A water-resistant phone, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, has much more limited protection against liquids.

As mentioned in the quick answer above, the Galaxy S23 FE has an IP68 rating. To summarize, an IP68 device should be able to withstand submersion of up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

That said, like many other manufacturers, Samsung warns us that water resistance is not permanent. The seal and body can degrade over time, making the water resistance less effective over time. Additionally, these tests are conducted with fresh water. Salt and chemicals, like chlorine in a pool, can further affect the seals and device.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE dustproof? An IP68 doesn’t make a device waterproof. Similarly, it doesn’t make it completely dustproof. The IP68 rating makes the Galaxy S23 FE dust-resistant. Similarly, dust resistance can degrade over time with wear and tear, as well as many other factors. Some dust probably won’t be a problem, but try to be careful with excessive dust exposure.

Is the IP68 rating on the Galaxy S23 FE good?

The IP68 rating on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is very good by tech industry standards. You will get the same rating with much more expensive devices like the Google Pixel 8 series, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and Apple iPhone 15 series.

It’s especially nice to see an IP68 rating on the Galaxy S23 FE, considering its $599 MSRP. This price puts it more in line with mid-range phones. And while an IP68 rating isn’t unheard of at this price range, it is definitely not something we necessarily expect to see in the spec sheet. For example, the Google Pixel 7a has an IP67 rating, as does the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the Apple iPhone SE.

The IP68 rating is the highest rating you can expect from an ordinary tech gadget, but there are some specialized smartphones that can get a higher rating. If you truly care about resistance, you might be better off getting one of the best rugged phones. These can get an IP69 rating. These devices get tested with higher pressure and higher temperature water jets. Some phones may even get a MIL-STD rating, making them “combat-ready.”

Such super rugged phones are for a unique audience, though. Most ordinary users will be more than safe with an IP68 rating. No matter how good the ingress protection is, though, we never recommend purposely exposing your expensive gadget to water. Aside from water resistance being impermanent, warranties don’t cover water damage. Water damage is considered accidental damage, and is only covered by insurance policies.

If you are to get your phone wet, we recommend using a waterproof pouch. Especially if you’ll be taking it into a pool or seawater. This adds a second layer of protection.

FAQs

Can I take a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE into the shower with me? The IP68 rating on the Galaxy S23 FE tells us it should be safe to take the device into a shower. That said, it’s not something we recommend. Constant exposure to moisture, or chemicals like soap or shampoo, can damage the phone over time.

Can I take underwater phones with a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE has an IP68 rating, which means it should be safe to submerge it up to 1.5 meters for as much as 30 minutes. This is only the case for freshwater, though. Pool water or seawater aren’t safe for a phone. While the phone will probably be fine, we advise that you don’t expose it to water on purpose.

Are there any waterproof phones? Modern phones are only water resistant, not waterproof. Your best bet at making a phone waterproof is to get a waterproof pouch.

Does the Samsung warranty cover water damage? Smartphone water damage is considered accidental damage. It will not be covered under warranty. To protect yourself against accidental water damage, you will need insurance. Here’s our list of the best phone insurance options.

