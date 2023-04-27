How to watch HBO Max on Roku

Is HBO Max — soon to be just Max — on Roku devices? You bet. It’s arguably one of the top attractions on the Roku platform, thanks to shows like House of the Dragon and Peacemaker, and movies like Dune and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here’s how to get started streaming.

How to get HBO Max on your Roku device

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

As with any service supported by Roku, you need to download an app from the Channel Store. On the Roku homescreen, select Streaming Channels, then search for HBO or Max. Choose HBO Max (or after May 23, Max) from results and install it.

When you open the app, you’ll be prompted to sign in or sign up. When signing in, enter your HBO Max login or — if you have the service through a cable, satellite, or internet package — your provider’s login.

HBO Max is available in many regions, although Canada and the United Kingdom are two major omissions. In the US, if you don’t have the service as part of a bundle, it costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for a standard HD (1080p) version with ads. You’ll need to spend $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year to remove ads, access 4K content, and download videos for offline viewing.

When the service transitions to becoming just Max, things will look a little different. 4K will be reserved for a third, Ultimate Ad-Free tier, costing $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

How to get HBO Max on the Roku website

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Roku has a web version of the Channel Store. If you find the HBO Max listing, you can hit the Add channel button to link the app to your Roku account (this is replaced by Installed if you already have it). You’ll still have to log into the app when you get to your TV, and it can sometimes take Roku devices a little while to trigger queued downloads.

How to cancel HBO Max on Roku

Frederick Blichert / Android Authority

If you subscribed to HBO Max through an outside source, like HBO’s website, you have to cancel that way as well. If you signed up through Roku, though, the process is ridiculously easy — cancelling Roku subscriptions takes less than a minute.

On your Roku device: Highlight (don’t click) the HBO Max app on your homescreen.

Push the star/asterisk button on your remote.

on your remote. Select Manage subscription .

. Click Cancel subscription and follow the prompts. Alternately, you can visit my.roku.com, sign in to your account, and click Manage your subscriptions. Find HBO Max and choose Cancel subscription.

Frequently asked questions

Is HBO Max free on Roku? There’s no way of watching for free unless you have it bundled with a cable, satellite, or internet package.

Can you get HBO Max on Roku without cable or satellite? Yes, but naturally you’ll only get on-demand content, not any live TV.

Does Comcast offer HBO Max on Roku? HBO Max may be bundled with some Comcast Xfinity plans — you’ll have to check for deals in your part of the US, particularly since Comcast only operates in some regions. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay for Max like any other service on your Roku device.

What other platforms are supported by HBO Max? You can watch HBO Max on most platforms, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Android/Google TV, Samsung, Vizio, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Comments