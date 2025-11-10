I hope Android copies Apple's next-gen connectivity features

Apple

TL;DR Apple is reportedly working on several new satellite-based features for its iPhones.

These features include an API for third-party apps, photo support for messages, and the ability to use satellite features while indoors.

Apple introduced Emergency SOS via satellite back in 2022, allowing iPhone owners to send emergency alerts when they’re out of cellular coverage. The company has since added roadside assistance and text messaging over satellite, but it sounds like the iPhone maker is preparing for even more impressive capabilities.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that Apple is working on several more satellite features. For starters, the company is developing an API that would let third-party developers add satellite connectivity features to their own apps. Apple is also apparently working to add photo support to its satellite messaging suite.

Furthermore, Apple could follow Google and offer satellite connectivity in Apple Maps. This would allow users to navigate without mobile or Wi-Fi data. Of course, it’s worth noting that Apple Maps and Google Maps both let you download offline maps so you can navigate without data. However, it’s unclear how Apple Maps would harness satellite connectivity. For what it’s worth, Apple Maps offers opening hours, ratings, and turn-by-turn directions when navigating offline. But I imagine that satellite functionality could enable real-time features such as transit, live location sharing, and traffic updates.

Finally, Apple is also said to be working on “natural usage” capabilities and satellite over 5G support. The former refers to the ability to use satellite connectivity without actually pointing your device to the unobstructed sky. This opens the door to satellite functionality while you’re indoors, in your car, or when your phone is in your pocket. Meanwhile, the latter would effectively let cellular towers use satellites for improved 5G connectivity.

Have you used satellite functionality on your phone? 4 votes Yes, it worked great 25 % Yes, and it worked fine 0 % Yes, but it was a poor experience 0 % No, but I would like to try it 25 % No, and I'm not interested in it 50 %

T-Mobile and SpaceX also offer impressive satellite capabilities to most smartphone owners (including Android phones), such as SMS/MMS messaging, and support for “select” messaging apps. T-Mobile even offers free satellite-based 911 texting to Verizon and AT&T subscribers. T-Mobile and SpaceX also plan to eventually offer phone calls via satellite. Meanwhile, Google’s Pixel 10 phones take things further with WhatsApp audio and video calls over satellite, as well as live location sharing in Maps, Find Hub, and Messages.

In other words, carriers and Android brands have more impressive satellite features compared to some of Apple’s incoming capabilities. Nevertheless, I’m particularly keen to see natural usage functionality on smartphones. You currently need to stand outdoors with an unobstructed view of the sky (e.g. no trees) if you’d like to use satellite features on your smartphone. So removing this requirement could make for a far more convenient experience. A third-party developer API would also be welcome on Android, potentially enabling plenty more satellite-enabled apps.

