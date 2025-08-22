Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Your Pixel 10 will let you make WhatsApp calls without cell service
42 minutes ago
- Pixel 10 devices will support WhatsApp voice and video calls over satellite starting August 28.
- Google shared a demo showing the satellite icon visible during an incoming WhatsApp call.
- Google is the first manufacturer to introduce this functionality.
Up until now, satellite support on phones has mostly meant SOS messages or sharing your location. That’s set to change later this month, when Pixel 10 devices become the first to make WhatsApp voice and video calls over a satellite connection. The feature goes live on August 28, the day the phones first ship.
The announcement came from Made by Google on X, accompanied by a video showing a Pixel 10 with the satellite icon in the status bar answering an incoming WhatsApp call. The short clip emphasizes that this isn’t just about emergencies anymore; you can actually take a call while you’re completely off the grid.
This comes right after Google expanded satellite features on the Pixel 10, with Maps and Find Hub adding live location sharing over satellite earlier this week. Add in the existing Satellite SOS for emergencies, and it looks like Google is moving quickly to make the Pixel 10 more useful when you’ve got no cell service.
This is a first compared to the competition. iPhones still use SOS-only satellite tools, while Samsung’s Galaxy S25 introduced messaging through Snapdragon Satellite. WhatsApp calling over satellite is a much bigger step into everyday use.
We’ll have to see how well it works in practice, as coverage, reliability, and cost could all be factors. Still, it’s an exciting development for Pixel 10 buyers, especially those who like to venture into the wilderness.
