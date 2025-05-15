New leak reveals iPhone Fold won't look like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at all

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s foldable iPhone will reportedly have a 14.1:10 aspect ratio for the folding screen and a 14.6:10 aspect ratio for the cover screen.

This would make for a wider foldable than the tall and narrow Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The device is also said to have a side fingerprint scanner in lieu of Face ID.

Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable phone in 2026 or 2027, and we’ve already seen some apparent specs surface online earlier this year. However, a new round of leaks gives us an even better idea of what to expect.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station reports that the screen size of Apple’s foldable phone prototype is “a little smaller” than the previous model. The leaker also posted apparent aspect ratios for each screen, claiming that the folding screen has a 14.1:10 aspect ratio while the cover display apparently has a 14.6:10 aspect ratio.

That means the foldable could have a rather squat form factor compared to the tall and narrow Galaxy Z Fold 6. Check out our rough estimation of the two Apple screens in the graphic below, using the previously leaked screen sizes.

Digital Chat Station also reiterates that the iPhone Fold (or whatever it gets called) has an under-display selfie camera on the folding screen and a punch-hole cutout for the cover display.

Don’t expect Face ID, though, as Apple will apparently copy Samsung and several other foldable makers by adopting a side fingerprint scanner. The side-mounted scanner would allow people to easily unlock the device when folded or unfurled. In fact, this scanning option has been available on Android phones since around 2015 and has been a fixture on several foldables since 2019.

The leaker previously claimed that the iPhone foldable has a 5.49-inch outer screen (2,088 x 1,422) and a 7.76-inch folding display (2,713 x 1,920). Otherwise, we’re still waiting for more details, like camera specs, durability info, and battery/charging figures.

