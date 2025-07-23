New iPhone Fold leak makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cover display seem massive

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report reinforces previous iPhone Fold leaks about a 5.5-inch cover screen and 7.8-inch inner display.

The outer screen would be smaller than the first-gen Pixel Fold’s and a full inch smaller than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The iPhone Fold isn’t expected to launch before the second half of 2026.

We’ve been hearing about a foldable iPhone for a long time now, and it increasingly looks like 2026 might finally be the year. But if the latest iPhone Fold display leak is accurate, Apple’s take on the external screen may be surprisingly cramped for some users.

In a report on the foldable phone market, TrendForce expects Apple to launch its first foldable in the second half of next year, featuring a 7.8-inch internal display and a much smaller 5.5-inch cover screen. That lines up closely with a leak in February, which pointed to a 7.74-inch foldable panel and a 5.49-inch outer display.

That small external screen puts the rumored iPhone Fold more in line with devices like the original Pixel Fold or OPPO Find N2, which were both known for their compact cover displays. While that might make the phone easier to use one-handed, it also means sacrificing some quick-access functionality. It’s even smaller than the first-gen Pixel Fold’s 5.8-inch outer screen, and notably behind the 6.5-inch display on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Other rumored details suggest Apple may prioritize practicality, with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of Face ID and dual 48MP cameras. A custom titanium-and-liquid-metal hinge is also expected, helping keep the device durable without adding much weight. We’ve heard conflicting reports about the possible price, but with more than a year to go and a febrile international trade environment, it’s probably anyone’s guess at this stage.

One thing that is clear is that expectations are already sky-high, and will be higher still by the eventual launch date. By the second half of 2026, Apple will need to produce something special to meet them.

