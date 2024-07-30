It only took the iPhone 17 years to support call recording

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR iPhone users running iOS 18.1 developer beta 1 can record calls and have the on-device Neural Engine automatically generate transcripts.

When triggered, the feature alerts the other parties by stating that the call is being recorded.

Once the call concludes, users can listen to the audio recording in the Notes app, view its transcript, and have Apple Intelligence summarize it.

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 18.1 developer beta 1 to enrolled iPhone 15 Pro users, giving them an early look at some of the upcoming Apple Intelligence features. With the newly introduced AI goods stealing the spotlight, a long-overdue feature has silently slipped through. The latest iteration of iOS 18 finally brings call recording and transcription to the iPhone.

After updating to iOS 18.1, iPhone users will find a new audio recording option at the top-left corner of the call screen. When clicked, iOS audibly announces that the call is being recorded to alert the other parties. After the call ends, the recording is automatically saved in the built-in Notes app, along with an automatically generated transcript.

Notably, call recording on iOS 18.1 beta 1 doesn’t require Apple Intelligence to function. We were able to use the feature normally before enabling the new AI features. The tool also works offline, as it utilizes the on-device Neural Engine. So, personal data isn’t processed in Apple or third-party clouds. Summarizing the generated transcript, however, requires Apple Intelligence to be active, as it’s not part of the base feature.

iOS 18.1 with call recording support is currently limited to iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users enrolled in Apple’s developer program. Public testers can expect the respective beta to become available in the coming weeks. Otherwise, those who prefer waiting for the stable release can expect the final iOS 18.1 build to debut in October.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments