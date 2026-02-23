Apple is finally starting to test secure RCS messaging between iPhone and Android

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS chats between iOS and Android in the latest iOS 26.4 Developer Beta 2 release.

You can test the feature now on supported iPhones and carriers with the developer beta installed, and an Android phone with the Google Messages app beta.

E2EE for cross-platform RCS chats will bring secure messaging to iPhone and Android users, preventing anyone from seeing your messages during the sending process.

Apple is about to make good on its promise to bring secure RCS messaging to conversations between iPhone and Android. Following the GSMA’s announcement of the Universal Profile 3.0 last March, the company vowed to bring end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging that supports both platforms. However, timetables were unclear. Apple started testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS last month in beta, but only for iPhone-to-iPhone chats. Now, the latest iOS 26.4 Developer Beta 2 release adds support for RCS messaging between iPhone and Android devices with end-to-end encryption.

The GSMA’s RCS Universal Profile 3.0 uses Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol to bring end-to-end encryption to chats between different device clients. This would benefit any conversation between iPhone and Android, as iPhone to iPhone chats (via iMessage) and Android to Android chats (via RCS) are already end-to-end encrypted in certain situations. The RCS Universal Profile 3.0 will also upgrade Android messaging, as the current implementation leaves conversations without end-to-end encryption unless both the sender and recipient use a messaging client supporting the feature.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Apple explains the end-to-end encryption for RCS beta in the iOS 26.4 Beta 2 release notes: In this beta, RCS end-to-end encryption will become available for testing between Apple and Android devices. This feature is not shipping in this release and will be available to customers in future iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS 26 releases. End-to-end encryption is in beta and is not available for all devices or carriers. Conversations labeled as encrypted are encrypted end-to-end, so messages can’t be read while they’re sent between devices. As the release notes explains, only certain devices and carriers will support end-to-end encryption of iPhone to Android RCS messages at this stage. To use it, iPhone users need to install the latest developer beta and navigate to Settings > Messages > RCS Messaging and enable End-to-End Encryption (Beta). Android users need to make sure they are enrolled in the Google Messages app beta to receive end-to-end encrypted RCS messages from iPhone users (via 9to5Google).

The Messages app on iOS will show Text Message, RCS, and Encrypted badges in conversations that leverage end-to-end encryption. The Google Messages app on Android will display the same lock icon currently shown for Android to Android chats with E2EE.

Notably, Apple confirms that secure RCS messaging between iPhone and Android devices won’t publicly release in the final iOS 26.4 build. We’ll have to wait for a future software update for that. When the cross-platform E2EE feature does arrive, iPhone and Android users can message each other securely, knowing their messages cannot be read by anyone while they are being sent.

Follow