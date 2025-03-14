Android-iPhone texting is on track for a long overdue upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR End-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messaging between iPhone and Android users is coming soon via the new Universal Profile 3.0 specifications from GSMA.

The new standard supports the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol, which enables interoperable E2EE across different client implementations, improving security.

Apple has committed to incorporating the new standard in future software updates, so we’ll still have to wait for adoption.

iPhone users finally got to take advantage of RCS texting with the release of iOS 18. RCS allows iPhone users to seamlessly text Android users with high-quality media, text reactions, richer group chats, and more. However, RCS conversations between iPhone and Android users come with a big caveat — the lack of end-to-end encryption. This will soon be fixed, as RCS end-to-end encryption is coming soon to iPhones, fixing the encryption oversight in iPhone-Android RCS conversations.

GSMA has announced new Universal Profile 3.0 specifications for RCS that include end-to-end encryption (E2EE) based on the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol. GSMA says that this will make RCS the first large-scale messaging service to support interoperable E2EE between different client implementations.

The Verge notes that the new RCS standard was developed in collaboration with mobile operators, device manufacturers, and technology providers, including Apple. The report quotes Apple spokesperson Shane Bauer as saying: End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning, and now we are pleased to have helped lead a cross industry effort to bring end-to-end encryption to the RCS Universal Profile published by the GSMA. We will add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future software updates. As the quote mentions, iOS users could already enjoy E2EE through iMessage. It’s only when conversing with Android users that the stock Messages app on iPhones switches to RCS, which lacked E2EE support.

When RCS E2EE support arrives on iPhones in a future software update, messages between iPhone users and Android users will be encrypted. This means that the messages and their contents, including files and media, will remain confidential and secure, and third parties, such as the messaging provider or the cell carrier, won’t be able to view the content of these messages.

Note that Android-Android conversations don’t support E2EE by default either unless both parties use a client app that supports E2EE, such as Google Messages. If the Android users use different clients, then the messages won’t be E2EE. If and when the messaging clients adopt the new RCS Universal Profile 3.0 with MLS, they will also support interoperable E2EE.

Google announced support for MLS back in 2023. We’ve also spotted Google Messages taking steps to incorporate MLS encryption for RCS earlier this year, so it’s a matter of rolling out the feature now to enable E2EE interoperability for one-on-one conversations.

RCS Universal Profile 3.0 also makes it easier for users to engage with businesses over RCS messaging through a richer deep link format. It also includes enhancements like improved codecs for audio messaging and easier management of subscriptions with business messaging senders.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like