Secure Android and iPhone RCS messaging just got a big step closer

TL;DR Apple is working on end-to-end encryption for RCS in iOS 26.3 Beta 2.

The carrier bundles for the beta suggest Apple has added a new setting that would allow carriers to enable encryption for RCS for secure conversations between iPhone and Android.

However, it appears that only four carriers (all residing outside of the US) have this line of code, and none of them have flipped the switch yet.

Shortly after the GSMA announced new Universal Profile 3.0 specifications for RCS last March, Apple committed to adding support for end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) RCS messages in future updates. While that was good to hear, it’s anyone’s guess as to how far in the future Apple is talking about. We spotted code back in August showing that Apple was testing the same Messaging Layer Security (MLS) encryption in iOS 26 that Google added to Google Messages. But here we are, still waiting for the feature to arrive. However, a new leak suggests that secure cross-platform RCS messaging between iPhones and Androids is another step closer to reality.

To briefly summarize the situation, Apple finally adopted RCS texting with the release of iOS 18. RCS allows iPhone and Android users to seamlessly text each other with high-quality media, text reactions, richer group chats, and more. However, RCS conversations between iPhone and Android devices lack E2EE security. When the GSMA announced the new Universal Profile 3.0 specifications in March, they mentioned including E2EE based on the MLS protocol. The MLS protocol will allow Apple to introduce interoperable E2EE to its RCS chats.

Spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @TiinoX83, Apple appears to be laying the groundwork for E2EE in iOS 26.3 Beta 2. While checking carrier bundles for iOS 26.3 beta 2, the leaker found a “new setting allowing carriers to enable encryption for RCS.” The only problem is that it appears only four French carriers (Bouygues, Orange, SFR, and Free) have this line of code. On top of that, the leaker notes that none of them have activated it yet.

It’s expected that Apple will likely release the final version of iOS 26.3 later this month. However, it’s looking unlikely that iOS 26.3 will be the update that brings the long-awaited privacy feature.

