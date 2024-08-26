iPhone 16 series event: When will it be and what to expect

If you weren’t bowled over by Google’s attempt at making a handset that looks like an iPhone, you don’t have to wait much longer for the real thing. Apple will host the iPhone 16 launch event in the coming weeks, with the world of tech keen to see if the latest iOS smartphone offers anything new and innovative. With AI in the spotlight and the competition fierce, the stakes are high for Apple. We’ll be tuning in, and if you’d like to do the same, this quick rundown will tell you when and how to watch and what to look out for.

When will the iPhone 16 series launch event happen?

There was much speculation that Apple would launch the iPhone 16 on September 10. This was a guestimate and turned out to be off, although not by much. Earlier today, Apple announced on its website that the event will take place on September 9, 2004, at 10:00 AM PT.

For the record, neither Apple’s recent announcement nor any previous one has confirmed the iPhone 16 will definitely be unveiled on this date. It’s just billed as a special Apple Event. But this is a technicality — the idea that this showcase would happen without the next generation of Apple’s iconic flagship is inconceivable.

How do you watch the iPhone 16 series launch event?

For those lucky enough to get an in-person invite, the event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The rest of us can tune in online.

You’ll be able to watch the event on the Apple homepage, the Apple TV app, or the company’s YouTube channel. We’ll also provide a feed of the coverage on our site.

What can you expect to see at the iPhone 16 series launch event? While the iPhone 16 will undoubtedly take center stage, it’s unlikely to be the only announcement that we see. There will be some iOS 18 talk for sure, and we may get a clearer picture of when the stable build of the new OS version will roll out. On the hardware side, here are all of the launches that we’ll be looking out for.

iPhone 16 series

The leaks and rumors tell us enough to know that we can expect evolution rather than revolution with the iPhone 16 series. That means four devices will make up the range: the iPhone 16, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16 Plus. There may be some subtle dimension changes, but pricing is largely expected to remain the same as the iPhone 15 line.

One significant change might be the introduction of the Action Button, which was previously exclusive to the Pro models, across the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Another rumored addition is the “Capture Button,” which could be located on the right side of the device. This button might be multifunctional, allowing users to focus, take photos, or start recording videos with varying levels of pressure and touch. If these rumors hold true, the iPhone 16 could feature up to five physical buttons.

In terms of display, the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are likely to maintain their current screen sizes but might disappoint by sticking to a 60Hz refresh rate, lagging behind even some budget Android phones on that front. For the Pro models, Apple could increase the screen size slightly, making the iPhone 16 Pro Max the largest iPhone yet, possibly with a 6.9-inch display. These Pro models are expected to feature Samsung’s new M14 OLED panels, offering improved brightness, energy efficiency, and longevity.

Rumors also suggest the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could have ultra-thin bezels, potentially making it the closest smartphone to a borderless design. This would be achieved using advanced Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which, we must admit, will probably look damn cool.

Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 3, and SE 3

You can be confident that the Apple Watch Series 10 will debut at the iPhone launch event, with a reasonable chance that we will also see the reveal of an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and SE 3. Leaks and rumors around the upcoming smartwatches are limited, but the reports suggest that expectations for groundbreaking changes shouldn’t be set too high.

A major redesign, possibly called the Apple Watch X, was once rumored, but it’s now unlikely to appear this year. This version was speculated to include features like a new magnetic band system, a thinner case, and advanced health monitoring capabilities like blood pressure and sleep apnea detection. However, the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be a more incremental update.

One significant change anticipated for the Series 10 is a size increase, with early CAD renders suggesting a 2-inch display. However, the design remains largely consistent with previous models. Rumors also indicate that the Series 10 might only be available in larger 45mm and 49mm variants, potentially phasing out options for those with smaller wrists. This size increase could reflect a shift towards a larger standard model, though other changes appear minimal.

If we are to see a next-generation Apple Watch Ultra, reports suggest it will also see only minor updates, reinforcing the idea that this year’s Apple Watch lineup will largely resemble past designs. The same goes for the Apple Watch SE 3, although there are rumors that it could be made of plastic instead of aluminum, with the trade-off lowering the price to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE.

AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2

Apple is planning to refresh its headphone lines at the upcoming iPhone launch event, though the extent of that remains to be seen. The AirPods 4 are likely to be unveiled and expected to build on the success of previous models. Two versions of the AirPods 4 are anticipated: a more affordable model and a higher-end variant with enhanced features. This move aligns with Apple’s strategy to phase out the second and third-generation AirPods in favor of the new lineup.

In terms of design, the AirPods 4 will likely blend elements from the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, featuring shorter stems and an improved fit. The charging case design is also expected to be updated, with a USB-C port replacing the traditional Lightning port. The more affordable version may forgo features like wireless charging, automatic ear detection, and head tracking for spatial audio to keep costs down. However, both models are expected to retain the IPX4 water resistance rating.

It’s rumored that the AirPods 4 might house the newer H2 chip, bringing improved energy efficiency and processing power. This could enable features like nod-and-shake interactions, voice isolation, and personalized spatial audio, though these might be reserved for the higher-end model.

We know less about the AirPods Max 2, both in terms of how likely the model is to feature and what to expect if it does. Other than also switching to a USB-C charging setup, there’s not a lot of speculation that we can rely on. But we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for an upgrade to the iconic cans.

Mac Mini M4

While a Mac Mini M4 is certainly rumored to appear this year, the September 9 event may be a bit early for a sighting. However, if it does make an appearance, we can expect Apple’s smallest and most compact version yet, continuing the company’s trend of slimming down its devices. The smaller Mac Mini is likely to retain its signature aluminum design, and reports suggest it will come equipped with one HDMI port and three USB-C ports. Potential changes to the headphone jack and Ethernet port are still uncertain.

Two versions are anticipated: a base model powered by the M4 chip, similar to the iPad Pro, and a higher-end model featuring the yet-to-be-announced M4 Pro chip. These updates align with Apple’s broader push to incorporate its powerful in-house silicon across its product line.

FAQs

How long has the iPhone 15 been out? The iPhone 15 has been out for 11 months.

What month are iPhones announced? iPhones are almost always announced in September. The iPhone 12 series was an exception when it was released in October, but that was due to the pandemic.

