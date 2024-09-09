Glowtime: One of Apple’s flagship devices may be a no-show at the event

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple might not unveil the Watch Ultra 3 at today’s “Glowtime” iPhone 16 series launch event.

The Apple Watch SE 3 could also be delayed.

We might see the company re-launch the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a new shade.

Apple’s iPhone 16 “Glowtime” launch event is the biggest event in the tech world today. Like every year, Apple is not only expected to refresh its flagship phones, but also its smartwatches. Up until now, we were expecting the company to announce its newest premium smartwatch — the Apple Watch Ultra 3 — at the event. However, last-minute information shared by reliable Apple insider and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman suggests otherwise.

Earlier today, Gurman posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he does not expect Apple to announce the Watch Ultra 3 today. Instead, the company might just re-launch the Watch Ultra 2 in a new black color option. Gurman added that the Apple Watch SE 3 could also be delayed. That’s one more product down from our list of expected launches for today.

If Gurman’s predictions are accurate, the only new smartwatches we’ll see today will belong to the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple introduced its “Ultra” series of smartwatches in 2022. This year would have marked the third generation of the premium smartwatch; however, rumors about the device have been limited, casting doubts on Apple’s release plans. It looks like 2024 could be the year Apple breaks from its consistent launch schedule for the Apple Watch Ultra.

Meanwhile, the first-generation Apple Watch SE was released in 2020 alongside the Apple Watch Series 6. Its successor followed two years later, in 2022. So technically, the affordable Apple smartwatch is due for a refresh this year. Well, hey! It can still happen. The event is only a few hours away, and Apple launches are tricky to nail down to a T.

Apple could also possibly launch the Watch Ultra and SE at its rumored October event, where it’s expected to unveil new iPads and Macs. We’ll just have to wait and watch.

