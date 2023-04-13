Here are all the carriers that'll give you an iPhone 14 for free

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The latest iPhone is undoubtedly desirable, but it’s also pricey. Thankfully, various mobile carriers offer deals, including packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 for free.

Here are all the carriers offering deals to land you an iPhone 14 gratis.

Where can you get a free iPhone 14?

To clarify, by “free” we mean carriers that give you an iPhone 14 if you sign up for a specific phone plan first. These deals usually have some caveats and often involve trading in your old phone. With that said, here are the carriers and retailers currently offering an iPhone for free when you sign up.

AT&T AT&T offers new and existing subscribers the option to get a free iPhone 14 or up to $800 off the cost of a new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max with some caveats. To take advantage of the offer, you must: Trade in an eligible old phone. Up to $800 in credits are available for trade-ins valued at $130 or higher, and up to $350 in credits are available for trade-ins valued at $35 to $129.

Sign up for an unlimited plan of at least $75 monthly for new customers and pay a $35 activation/upgrade fee.

Best Buy Best Buy lets you snag a free iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or Pro Max if you buy them through the Best Buy website and activate them upon purchase. To take advantage of the offer, you must: Trade in an iPhone 12 or newer.

Be a new customer purchasing a Get More, Play More, Do More, or One Unlimited plan with AT&T or Verizon through Best Buy.

Verizon Verizon offers up to $800 off on a new iPhone 14 Plus and up to $1,000 off a new iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the Pro and standard iPhone 14 are free after a trade-in with the purchase of an eligible plan. You even get $200 towards the cost of switching from another provider. To qualify, you must: Trade in an old phone free from battery damage (leaking, swelling, hot to the touch, or other forms of damage).

Sign up for a select 5G unlimited plan on a new line.

T-Mobile T-Mobile offers $800 off the iPhone 14 series with a trade-in and a new unlimited line, or $1,000 off if you go with the Magenta Max plan. The latter option isn’t necessary to get the iPhone 14 for free. The qualifying conditions are: Trade in a qualifying device — they include devices as old as the iPhone X and OnePlus 8.

Sign up for a select 5G unlimited plan on a new line.

UScellular UScellular only operates in certain states, but if you’re lucky enough to be in one of them, you can get an iPhone 14 for free without a trade-in. Even without a trade-in, you can still save $500 on your new Apple handset. It just requires a 36-month contract on the Unlimited Evolved Basic, Everyday, or Even Better plan.

That covers all of the main providers that will give you an iPhone 14 for free in the US. Just be wary of thieves when you’re out and about — you’re not the only one looking to get an iPhone 14 for free.

Frequently asked questions about getting a free iPhone 14

What is the lowest price iPhone 14? The standard iPhone 14 is the lowest-priced of the range at $799. A cheaper alternative in the Apple line would be the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Can I get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for free? None of the big carriers offer the iPhone 14 Pro Max free, but with $1,000 trade-in values on offer, you can get it for just $99.

Is the iPhone 14 worth it? Well, almost anything that’s free is worth it. But even at the retail price of $799.99, the iPhone 14 is certainly worth it. It’s an excellent device.

