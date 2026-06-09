6 iOS 27 features Android needs to copy immediately

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Every June, Apple stands on stage to outline the future of its mobile operating system, and the entire Android ecosystem watches closely to see which features look suspiciously familiar. It is a well-established truth that mobile platforms constantly copy each other, and over the last few years, the functional gap between a flagship phone running stock Android and an iPhone has narrowed to a razor-thin margin.

However, looking closely at the latest software developments from Cupertino, it is clear that Apple has introduced several genuinely innovative software concepts in iOS 27. While Google has historically led the charge in mobile artificial intelligence, this latest update showcases a handful of deeply integrated, context-aware features that stock Android needs to take seriously.

These features aren’t demo-only gimmicks or minor design tweaks, but rather practical, user-focused upgrades that change how a person interacts with their device on a daily basis. I’m excited to spend more time with them on my iPhone 17 Pro, and I hope Android copies them ASAP.

What iOS 27 feature do you want Android to copy? 17 votes Spatial reframing in photos 29 % Passwords app background AI agent 24 % Native browser page monitoring 12 % Proactive dialer call context 18 % Natural language automations builder 6 % Smart activity grouping for the smart home 12 %

Spatial reframing in photos

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Google practically invented the modern generative image editing space with the launch of Magic Editor, allowing users to circle objects, resize subjects, and recreate missing backgrounds using cloud-based image models. We’ve grown accustomed to flat two-dimensional generative fills that can paint over an empty patch of sky or even intelligently erase a distracting tourist from the background of a vacation photo. Yet, despite all the computational horsepower available in the Google Photos app, the underlying technology still treats your captured images as flat, two-dimensional planes of pixels.

Generating new images is cool, but being able to fix a poorly shot image is genuinely useful.

The updated camera ecosystem in iOS 27 approaches photographic editing from a completely different technical angle, quite literally, by introducing a feature called Spatial Reframing. Built on the spatial computing and depth-mapping frameworks developed for Apple’s Vision Pro headset, this tool lets you adjust a photo’s composition after the fact, correcting a portrait that was slightly off-center or a horizon that wasn’t quite level. The software reconstructs the scene by calculating how the environment’s three-dimensional geometry would appear from a shifted viewpoint, letting you drag the image to fill in gaps.

What makes this approach vastly superior to a standard generative crop or expand tool is its strict commitment to visual preservation. The system only generates entirely new content when the camera perspective shifts, ensuring the final output looks structurally authentic to the original location rather than like an AI-generated painting. In my initial tests, the results have been surprisingly good, and it gets things right more often than not.

That semantic segmentation also ensures that people look virtually identical to the original shot and that the context remains largely accurate. Google has all the necessary depth-sensing technology and environmental mapping data within its camera division to build a competitor, and bringing true spatial reconstruction to Android sounds like a shoo-in for the direction Google Photos is heading in.

Passwords app background AI agent

Apple

Google has offered a highly dependable, cloud-synced password manager for years, built directly into the core of Android and the Chrome browser. Google has also made genuine strides toward automating the handling of password-related security alerts to ensure even the tech-uninformed have an easy solution.

Apple has taken a more sweeping approach by introducing an active, background AI agent directly into its native Passwords app. Instead of limiting automation to a curated list of compatible sites, the system uses Apple Intelligence and Safari to agentically navigate websites on your behalf, signing in to your account, working through the steps required to update a credential, generating a new strong password, and saving it back to your vault. The framework is designed to work across eligible accounts more broadly, rather than relying on individual site opt-ins.

This is the exact type of proactive, agentic AI execution that Google should be pushing further on Android. Going by the WWDC demo, the breadth and transparency of Apple’s approach give it a meaningful edge over Chrome’s limited lineup of participating sites. Security tools are only effective if people actually use them, and removing the friction of manual website navigation is a massive win for daily consumer safety.

Native browser page monitoring

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Finding a way to track online price drops, product restocks, or flight availability has always required a mix of third-party utility software that may or may not work. Power users on Android typically rely on dedicated scraping applications or external web services that ping an IP address every hour to check for code alterations. These setups are notorious for draining background battery life, cluttering your notification tray, or simply breaking completely the exact moment a website updates its visual layout or CSS architecture.

Apple has completely bypassed this software fragmentation by building a feature called Notify Me directly into Safari’s core engine. Instead of configuring complex web scrapers, a user can simply open a page, invoke the assistant, and describe exactly which elements they want to monitor in plain language.

Safari's built-in web scraping utility lets you track everything from sneaker drops to concert tickets without needing browser extensions or scripts.

You can instruct the browser to watch for a specific sneaker size to return to stock or ask it to send an alert the exact second an electronics retailer lowers the price on a specific monitor. And, of course, you can use it to keep tabs on the literal gold of our times — concert tickets. The entire monitoring framework runs seamlessly in the background without exposing your private browsing identity or session tokens to external tracking firms.

Google Chrome is the most dominant web browser on the planet, yet it remains surprisingly stagnant when it comes to integrated, natural-language productivity utilities. Specifically, Chrome on Android lacks a versatile, prompt-driven system for monitoring virtually any custom element on a webpage. Copying this style of native page monitoring would save Android users from downloading dubious third-party utility apps or resorting to Ticketmaster’s scalping just to track an inventory update.

Proactive dialer call context

Apple

Modern smartphone dialers are excellent at identifying incoming spam calls and verifying business names, but they remain completely disconnected from the rest of your local data when you actually initiate an outbound call. Think about how many times you have had to place a call to an airline, a car rental agency, or a hotel customer service line. The very first thing the automated phone system asks for is your confirmation code, which inevitably forces you to scramble out of the dialer app, open your email client, find the receipt, copy the alphanumeric string, and jump back to the call screen.

Call Context proactively pulls out information from texts and emails while you handle a phone call.

The updated software architecture in iOS 27 solves this universal frustration through a system-level feature known as Call Context. When you dial a verified business number, the operating system securely cross-references your local on-device database to find intersecting data points. If you call an airline, the dialer immediately surfaces your upcoming flight number and confirmation code directly on the calling screen. If you call a retail store, your latest digital invoice or order tracking number appears as an interactive card on the call screen.

The beauty of this feature is that it runs entirely on the phone’s hardware, ensuring that no private email data or personal account receipts are ever shared with the company you are calling or uploaded to an external server. Google does offer similar functionality on select Pixel phones with Magic Cue, but Android as a whole is lacking it — and it’s about time that changes.

Natural language automations builder

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The concept of device automation has always been a major selling point for Android. Power users have long pointed to applications like Tasker, Macrodroid, and even the native Google Home Routines engine as proof of Android’s superior customizability. However, the harsh reality is that the vast majority of mainstream users never touch these tools because they require a rudimentary understanding of programming logic. Setting up conditional statements, defining precise triggers, and mapping multi-app actions step by step feels far too tedious for the average person who just wants their phone to behave intelligently.

Apple has been building toward democratizing this process for a while — iOS 26 introduced AI-powered actions inside Shortcuts — but iOS 27 takes it significantly further with a feature called Describe a Shortcut. Instead of dragging interlocking logical blocks around a screen, users can now type or speak a single descriptive sentence to assemble an entire system macro from scratch.

You can simply tell your phone to set a morning alarm every evening based on the very first event listed in your calendar for the following day, and the system handles the creation process automatically. If a specific step does not work exactly as you intended, you can describe the necessary modification in plain English, and the software adjusts the underlying macro code accordingly.

Google Assistant and Gemini can handle simple voice commands to turn on smart lights or create calendar reminders, but they cannot build permanent, complex, multi-layered automation routines on your device from a single prompt. It’s inevitable that we’ll see something similar on Android sooner rather than later, but if Android wants to maintain its historic reputation as the ultimate operating system for power users, it needs to quicken its transition to a true natural language automation engine that would allow every everyday user to build hyper-customized device behaviors without needing a degree in computer science.

Smart activity grouping for the smart home

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

If you own more than two smart home security cameras, you already know how annoying it can be to tackle notifications, especially if one of your cameras is pointed at the front door. A single delivery driver walking up your driveway or even a neighbor’s outdoor cat wandering across your porch can trigger an absolute avalanche of individual phone pings. Ask me how I know.

The smart home architecture in iOS 27 addresses this system clutter by using machine learning to group related notifications into a single, cohesive activity timeline. Instead of bombarding the lock screen with fifteen separate motion alerts, the operating system generates a single, dynamic notification card that updates in real time as the event progresses. If a package delivery occurs, the notification updates from showing the initial approach to showing the final drop-off, keeping your lock screen completely clean while still keeping you fully informed.

Furthermore, the system can generate instant, written video descriptions for sequences of camera clips. This means you can quickly understand exactly what transpired across multiple camera angles without having to tap through to a separate app and manually watch minutes of video footage. Google has spent an immense amount of time and money updating its Nest Cam ecosystem, yet the Google Home notification system still feels archaic, delivering separate alerts for every single micro-moment of detected motion. Android desperately needs a smart notification framework that can apply AI logic to turn home security events into a single, intelligible stream.

The future of mobile ecosystems is deep integration

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The software advancements introduced in iOS 27 demonstrate that the next major battlefield in the smartphone space is not about adding more raw artificial intelligence features, but about how deeply those features can understand your personal context. Apple’s recent announcements prove that an operating system becomes infinitely more valuable when its various components can securely communicate with each other behind the scenes. Whether it is a dialer that automatically knows which invoice to open or a password manager that fixes security issues autonomously across any eligible website, the focus has clearly shifted toward removing daily friction.

Deep integration, not raw intelligence, will define the next generation of mobile operating systems.

Google still holds an undeniable lead in raw data processing and cloud intelligence, but Android’s fragmentation often prevents these systems from feeling truly unified. To win the next era of the mobile arms race, Android needs to move past individual, isolated applications and focus heavily on deep, system-level integration. Replicating these core concepts of background automation, spatial depth mapping, and context-aware data fetching would ensure that Android remains the most capable, flexible, and user-friendly platform on the market.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Fantastic cameras • Large 120Hz OLED display • Great update support MSRP: $1,199.99 The ultimate Apple experience The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max delivers a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by the A19 Pro chip. It features a triple 48 MP rear camera setup (wide, ultrawide, and telephoto) with up to 8× optical-quality zoom, as well as an 18 MP Center Stage front camera. See price at Amazon

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow