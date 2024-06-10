These are the iPhones getting (most of) iOS 18

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak shows us the iOS 18 compatibility list across iPhone models.

It looks like iPhones as old as the iPhone XS will get iOS 18.

However, iOS 18’s star features will be AI-based, and they will not be included with the majority of phones.

Today, Apple will finally take the wraps off iOS 18 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This latest version of iOS — the software powering iPhones — promises some big changes. You might be wondering, though, which iPhones will actually get it? Well, we have good news and bad news about that.

Let’s start with the good news. The good news is that very old iPhones will almost certainly get iOS 18. According to a trusted source witnessed by MacRumors, iPhones from as far back as six years ago will still get iOS 18. Check out the complete list below:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2020)

The length of this list is not unexpected. Apple routinely delivers software support for its devices for six or seven years, even though we now know it will only commit to offering five years of support. It’s great to see that people still holding onto an iPhone XS or iPhone XR will get a taste of iOS 18, complete with a revamped Control Center, new customization options, and more.

However, let’s move on to the bad news. The bad news is that iOS 18’s star features will be AI-powered. On-device AI requires a powerful neural processing unit (NPU), a newer addition to smartphone chipsets. While all iPhones on that list have an NPU, most are not powerful enough for the expected AI features included with iOS 18.

In fact, we only expect two iPhones to get all the iOS 18 features: the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Every other iPhone will only get some of what’s included with iOS 18.

Still, it’s great that so many iPhones will get at least some of what iOS 18 has to offer. To find out everything coming with the new operating system, stay tuned to Android Authority, as we’ll be covering all things WWDC24 as they happen today at 10:00 AM PT!

