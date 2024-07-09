iOS 18 beta 3 brings this highly requested Mac feature to your iPhone

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 beta 3 introduces a dynamic wallpaper. When selected, the wallpaper’s colors change automatically during the day.

The dynamic wallpaper feature has been available on macOS for years, and iPhone users have long requested it.

Unlike its Mac counterpart, the feature is quite limited on iOS, as it only switches between four color variants.

macOS has offered dynamic wallpapers for a long while now. For those unfamiliar, the feature compiles multiple variants of an image into a single bundle and alternates between them throughout the day. iOS 18 beta 3 finally brings this highly requested feature to the latest iPhones, allowing mobile users to opt for a dynamic wallpaper.

As reported by 9to5Mac, iOS 18 beta 3 offers a dynamic variant of the default wallpaper. Prior to this pre-release build, users were limited to four individual color options: Purple, Azure, Pink, and Yellow. Now, when selecting the new dynamic variant, iOS automatically switches between all four colors throughout the day.

iOS 18’s execution of the dynamic wallpaper feature is much more restrained than that of macOS. On the Mac, dynamic wallpapers offer numerous shades with slight differences that change as time passes. In iPhone’s case, the OS only switches between four image variants. Nevertheless, it’s a welcome addition to the iPhone that many users will appreciate.

Besides the dynamic wallpaper, iOS 18 beta 3 introduces some handy features. These include the InSight tool in the Apple TV app, expanded RCS support, automatic dark mode icons for third-party apps, and much more.

Those enrolled in Apple’s developer program can already download and install iOS 18 beta 3 on their compatible iPhones. Otherwise, users who aren’t as adventurous can expect the public beta to follow as soon as next week.

