Apple starts letting some iPhone users set Google Maps as their default navigation app

TL;DR iOS 18.4 will introduce the ability to set a default navigation app other than Apple Maps for the first time.

Currently, iPhone users are locked into Apple Maps as the default navigation app, with no option to switch to alternatives.

This new option will only be available to users in the EU, as part of Apple’s compliance with regional regulations.

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 18.4, and with it comes a change that addresses a long-standing limitation for iPhone users. First reported by MacRumors, the upcoming update will allow iPhone users in the European Union (EU) to set a default navigation app other than Apple Maps, marking a notable shift in Apple’s traditionally closed software ecosystem.

For many years now, Apple Maps has been the default navigation app on iPhones, replacing Google Maps after a partnership between Apple and Google fell apart. Since then, iPhone users have been unable to set third-party navigation apps, such as Google Maps or Waze, as their default option — a restriction that has persisted even as Apple began allowing users to choose default apps for other functions, like web browsing and email. iOS 18.4 will finally change that.

However, this new option to choose a default navigation app will be limited to users in the EU. This move is presumably a response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a regulatory framework designed to promote competition and curb the dominance of large tech companies. The DMA has already compelled Apple to make other concessions, such as opening its ecosystem to third-party app stores.

Once the update is live, iPhone users in the EU can change their default navigation app by going to Settings → Apps → Default Apps → Navigation, where they can choose from installed alternatives like Google Maps or Waze.

Apple isn’t planning to extend this flexibility to users outside the EU, at least not yet. However, iOS 18.4 will introduce a slight but notable change for US users: the ability to set a default translation app. This means iPhone users can opt for Google Translate instead of Apple’s built-in Translate app if they prefer.

iOS 18.4 is currently in beta testing and is expected to be released to the general public in early April, according to Apple’s website. While the update marks a step toward greater user choice, we can only hope that Apple brings similar changes to more regions in the future.

