You can now try Apple Intelligence without joining the developer program

TL;DR The iOS 18.1 beta is now available to public testers, allowing them to try upcoming iPhone features without joining Apple’s developer program.

iOS 18.1 public beta 1 shares the same build number as developer beta 4 and includes the same feature set.

This release packs some Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools, Clean Up in the Photos app, notification summaries, and more.

A few weeks ago, before iOS 18‘s stable launch, Apple started testing iOS 18.1 with members of its developer program. The release packs some of the upcoming Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools and Clean Up. To allow more users to try its AI features, Apple has now expanded the iOS 18.1 beta’s availability to public testers.

Days after releasing iOS 18.1 developer beta 4, Apple made public beta 1 available to testers with compatible iPhones. Both beta versions share the same build number and features, including the first batch of Apple Intelligence goods.

To use Apple Intelligence, you must run iOS 18.1 beta on an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 model. Once installed, ensure that your device’s and Siri’s language is set to US English, then join the Apple Intelligence waitlist in the relevant section of the Settings app.

Notably, the iOS 18.1 beta doesn’t offer all the previewed Apple Intelligence perks, as the company will roll them out gradually in the coming months. This release includes Writing Tools, Clean Up in Photos, Reduce Interruptions Focus mode, notification summaries, and more. Other features like the ChatGPT integration, Image Playground app, and Genmoji capabilities should roll out by the end of this year as part of iOS 18.2.

To join the public beta program and install this version on your eligible iPhone, follow the instructions on Apple’s website. Alternatively, you could wait for the stable build, which will launch globally next month.

