iOS 17 is now rolling out to users, with Contact Posters, NameDrop, and more!

Apple

TL;DR Apple is rolling out iOS 17 today to all eligible iPhones, going back all the way to the iPhone XR.

The iOS 17 update highlights are Contact Posters, NameDrop, Check-In, StandBy, and more.

Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 updates today.

The iPhone 15 has been a hot topic of discussion among smartphone enthusiasts since its launch. While deliveries for the iPhone 15 series begin this week, it is time to shift gears and enjoy iOS 17, which is now exiting its beta stage and rolling out to all users through its first stable release.

As Apple had mentioned in its press release for the iPhone 15 series, iOS 17 has begun rolling out to users as a software update. Since it is a major upgrade, it comes in at an enormous size, and we recommend downloading it over an unmetered Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

These are the devices that are receiving iOS 17:

iPhone 14 series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11 series

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

The iPhone 15 series will launch with iOS 17 out of the box and will continue to receive updates.

To check for the update on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

As for features, there are several significant changes in iOS 17. The most noticeable iOS 17 features include Contact Posters, NameDrop, Check-In, StandBy, the new Journal app, and more.

However, not all of the features Apple announced at WWDC 2023 will be available today. Features like the Journal app, Apple Music’s collaborative playlists, AirDrop improvements, and enhanced AutoFill in PDFs are “coming later this year.”

Alongside iOS 17, Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. Meanwhile, macOS Sonoma will be released on September 26, 2023.

Have you received the update on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments