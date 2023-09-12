tvOS 17: Release date, features, and compatibility

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

While Apple has continually made improvements to its tvOS platform, the last two years have seen relatively minor updates. Thankfully, that’s not the case this time. The latest version of the Apple TV’s OS brings several new improvements to the mix. Let’s jump in and discuss everything we know about the upcoming tvOS 17 release date, features, and more.

tvOS 17: At a glance When is it coming out? September 18, alongside iOS 17.

September 18, alongside iOS 17. What's new? tvOS 17 will feature several new features, including: A revamped control center that is much easier to navigate than the previous version. FaceTime calling, rolling out to Apple TV with the update. The new Siri Remote Finder feature which lets you track down a lost remote.

tvOS 17 release date and name tvOS 16: September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022 tvOS15: September 20, 2021

September 20, 2021 tvOS 14: September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020 tvOS 13: September 24, 2019 Apple officially announced tvOS 17 at WWDC 2023 this summer but has yet to push out the tvOS 17 stable release. The good news is that Apple recently announced it plans to roll out of the OS on September 18.

Is there a tvOS 17 beta? The tvOS 17 beta has seen several iterations since it was first announced, a few of which have been available to the public. To get in on the beta, you’ll need a compatible Apple TV model and must already be on the latest version of tvOS 16.

After that, you just need to follow a few simple steps: Go to Settings > System > Software Updates. Select Beta Updates. You’ll be asked to agree to the terms, and then you’ll select either the tvOS 17 Beta Developer or Public version. Hit Download and Install.

tvOS 17 features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Both iPadOS and iOS tend to get bigger feature updates with each iteration, while tvOS keeps things a bit more modest. For one thing, many of the new iOS 17 features don’t make a whole lot of sense on a TV. Therefore, tvOS updates tend to be less exciting. Usually.

This year is different, as we see several exciting features heading to tvOS. Below, we discuss just a few of the biggest changes heading our way.

The control center gets a major revamp, as do profiles

Apple

A brand new Control Center is making its way to tvOS 17. You’ll notice right away that there are new tabs at the top. These allow you to quickly change some of the operating system’s key features. For example, it’s much easier to switch Bluetooth devices than ever before. There’s also a big power button, a way to quickly toggle on Do Not Disturb, and more. You can also quickly hop into the Home tab, which lets you control your various Homekit devices and see live feeds from any security cameras.

Another big change has to do with profiles. Profile switching is also faster than ever. You just need to wake up Apple TV using the remote app on your iPhone’s Control Center. Doing so will immediately launch you into the appropriate profile. Every user’s customized profile settings will also be saved with tvOS 17.

Facetime is finally coming to Apple TV

Apple

There’s nothing more convenient than sitting on your big, comfy couch and making a video call, but for some reason, Apple TV has never supported such a feature. This changes with the introduction of an official FaceTime app for Apple TV streaming boxes. The new app lets you start calls either directly from Apple TV or by transferring a call from your iPhone or iPad over to the Apple TV.

Now I know what you’re thinking: Apple TV doesn’t have a camera. To get around this, Apple will utilize the cameras and microphones from your iPhone or iPad using the same Continuity Camera feature previously introduced for Apple’s laptops. Personally, I’d love to see a webcam accessory so that you don’t have to whip out your phone or tablet every time, but it’s still a big step forward.

Lose your remote a lot? The new Siri Remote Finder has your back

Apple

If you’re anything like me, you lose your remote a lot. In fact, I have a Tile sticker on my remote for that reason. For Apple TV owners, there’s now an official baked-in way to find that missing clicker: the Siri Remote Finder.

This update works on any second-gen Siri Remote by launching the Apple TV remote within the Control Center on your iPhone. From there, you’ll find a big Finder button, and basically, you’ll get a radius as to where the remote will be, and then you have to move around and find it.

It’s not as exact as a built-in chirping noise or using an AirTag, but it’s still a welcome addition. It’s also likely that Apple could eventually introduce a newer Siri remote that improves this functionality further.

A new Dialogue Enhancer makes it easier to hear dialogue When you’re watching a movie, sometimes all the background noise makes it almost impossible to hear what people are saying. We’ve all been there. Instead of cranking up the volume during times of intense dialogue, Apple has a better solution.

Apple’s new Dialogue Enhancer separates dialogue from sound effects, music, and other noise and brings it forward to the center channel in order to help you hear it better. There is a catch here, though. You’ll need a second-generation HomePod as it won’t work with just any TV or soundbar.

New screensavers and other tweaks That’s not everything. Here are just a few other tvOS 17 features you can expect: Apple is also introducing new screensavers that feature slow-motion footage of rainforests and other locals.

Apple TV will now work with third-party VPN apps.

Apple Fitness+ is getting a few improvements specifically with the big screen in mind, including custom workout schedules and more.

Dolby Vision 8.1 support is coming as well.

tvOS 17 compatibility

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Although the Apple TV devices have been around for years, the switch to tvOS came in 2015. Since then, every tvOS-based Apple TV device has fully supported every tvOS update. Roughly eight years later, the same holds true. Every device released after the Apple TV HD (2015) will support the update, which means every generation of the Apple TV 4K.

