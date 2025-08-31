I installed Google Journal on my Samsung, and you should too

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Google rolled out many new software features and apps with the Pixel 10, including a new diary app called Journal. While it’s believed to be exclusive to the new phone line, that’s not entirely true. I downloaded the APK and installed it on my Samsung Galaxy phone without much trouble. If you’re looking for a simple, immediate journal app, I suggest you try it on your phone too.

Do you plan on using Pixel Journal? 1046 votes Yes, I think it looks great. 39 % No, I already use another journaling app. 8 % No, I don't have any interest in a digital journal. 46 % Other (let us know in the comments). 7 %

How to install Google Journal on a non-Pixel phone

Andy Walker / Android Authority

For many, Google Journal isn’t visible on the Play Store, but it comes preinstalled on Pixel 10 devices. However, it’s not locked to Google devices even if it uses on-device Gemini Nano to unleash its full potential. It can therefore run on phones from other manufacturers. To install it, follow these steps: Before you can install Google Journal, you’ll need a split APK installer. Since we’re grabbing the APK file from APK Mirror, you may as well use APKMirror Installer. Download it from the Play Store at the link. Next, open your web browser. Visit the Google Journal listing on APK Mirror and hit the orange Download APK bundle icon. Now, open APKMirror Installer > Browse files, go to your Download folder, and you’ll find the Journal installation file with a green APKM logo beneath it. Select it, then tap Install package. APKMirror Installer does have ads, unfortunately. So you can either subscribe to remove the ads or Watch ad and install app. I recommend the latter. After the ad completes, a pop-up will appear asking if you want to install Journal. Choose Install. Once the app is installed, tap Open app to get journaling.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Without the AI, Google Journal nails the basics

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If there’s one thing Google Journal does well, it’s the basics. That might not sound positive, but let me explain. Google emphasizes the app’s AI features, but many are limited to the Pixel 10. On other phones, the absence of these features is actually beneficial.

My colleague Joe mentioned in a recent opinion that this AI feature, which creates writing prompts based on past entries, activity data, and photos, is why he won’t use the app. This feature uses Gemini Nano on-device and currently only works on the Pixel 10. You don’t have this AI issue on non-Pixel devices.

Using Google Journal on a Samsung phone is an AI-free experience.

Sure, Google Journal is as simple as a pigeon nest, but I see this as a positive. While more powerful diary apps have habit-tracking, multi-journals, and universal availability, these features can be overwhelming. Even Notion and Obsidian can feel excessive when I want to jot down a few thoughts. Journal’s simplicity allows me to clear my head and just write.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Of course, you can use Journal as a journal, but it has other potential uses. It could be a useful travel log, allowing you to include multiple photos and maps in an entry quickly. It could also work as a brain dump tool, a food log, or a more focused project record tool.

Overall, I think Google did a good job with Journal. It’s a fledgling app, but it looks great in its Material 3 Expressive design and offers pretty much everything I could want in a quick-fire journal app.

There are still better options for journaling on Android

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

I might like Journal’s simplicity, but you might not. There are more established journaling options on Android if you need more features. For instance, Journal doesn’t have a voice note feature, which seems strange. It also lacks habit tracking, a feature many bullet journal enthusiasts consider essential.

Here are a few Google Journal alternatives (or useful partners) you might want to check out: Habitica : Gamifying chores and tasks, Habitica encourages users to perform tasks and develop habits. It’s not strictly a journaling app, but complements an app like Journal really well.

: Gamifying chores and tasks, Habitica encourages users to perform tasks and develop habits. It’s not strictly a journaling app, but complements an app like Journal really well. Daylio : With a colorful interface and a focus on moods, Daylio helps connect daily activities with mental health. Like Journal, you can upload photos, select a mood, and write a brief entry.

: With a colorful interface and a focus on moods, Daylio helps connect daily activities with mental health. Like Journal, you can upload photos, select a mood, and write a brief entry. Journey : Journey is like Journal all grown up, with more organizational features like tagging, a built-in mood tracker, and platform availability beyond Pixel devices.

: Journey is like Journal all grown up, with more organizational features like tagging, a built-in mood tracker, and platform availability beyond Pixel devices. Day One : If you need a collaborative journal shared with family or friends, Day One is a great option. It includes custom writing templates and a clean interface.

: If you need a collaborative journal shared with family or friends, Day One is a great option. It includes custom writing templates and a clean interface. Notion: Not strictly a journaling app, Notion is highly adaptable and customizable. It offers dedicated journal templates with habit tracking options, or you can build your own. If you don’t own a Pixel 10 phone, I suggest installing Journal. The app works well without its built-in AI features and gets to the core of journaling. This might be my way back into journaling, and I’m excited to see how Google develops and hopefully broadens the app’s availability in the coming years.

Follow