You can get pretty creative when sharing your Instagram stories. You can add photos, links, stickers, and even music to your Instagram story feed. If you need a blank canvas for your story content, you're going to want to know how to change the background color on Instagram stories.

THE SHORT ANSWER To change the background color on your Instagram story, begin editing your story. Press ᐧᐧᐧ > Draw > Choose a color, then long-press the middle of the photo. Next, add your photo by tapping the smiley face button, selecting the add photo option, and choosing your desired photo. Finally, adjust the photo by zooming in, out, and dragging it to the desired position.

How to change the background color on Instagram stories When creating something new, it’s always good to start with a blank canvas. With Instagram stories on the mobile app, it’s no different. Start by opening Instagram on your device.

Enter the Instagram camera by tapping the plus icon near Your Story at the top of the app (or by swiping in from the left).

at the top of the app (or by swiping in from the left). Take a picture with the Instagram camera (or add an image from the Gallery). Then, tap the three dots button (…) in the top right corner and select Draw .

in the top right corner and select . Choose the color you want for the background from the color picker bar along the bottom. Next, touch and hold anywhere on the photo to fill the entire space with that color.

Tap Done to exit drawing mode, then choose the smiley face button.

Select the add photo button.

Choose the photo you’d like to use. You can zoom in or out and drag it to the desired position.

FAQs

How do you change your background color on Instagram without covering the picture? This isn’t possible. However, you can save your Instagram story photo to your device. After that, go back and flood the picture with a solid background color, then add the photo as a sticker.

Can you change the background color on Instagram stories? There isn’t a native setting for this; however, if you enter the drawing tool and then long-press the screen, you can make a custom background by flooding the Instagram story with that color.

