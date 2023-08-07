How to share an Instagram story made by someone else

If you’re going to share a Facebook post, you can just hit the Share button. It’s similarly easy to share on X (formerly Twitter.) But you might have been thinking a little harder about how to share someone else’s Instagram story on your own stories.

Although it is possible to share an Instagram story, it wasn’t that way for a long time. Unlike other prominent social networks, Instagram doesn’t encourage sharing existing stories to keep your feed filled mostly with original stuff. It’s one of the ways Instagram differentiates itself from other platforms.

It wasn’t until June of 2018 that the company finally allowed for some sharing of stories, but it’s still very limited even now. That being said, it is possible, so let’s get into how to share an Instagram story!

QUICK ANSWER If the account sharing the story is public and you are tagged in it, go to your direct message feed. Tap on the thread in which you are tagged, and select Add to my story. After any edits, tap the Send to button and select Your story. Alternatively, you can share it to other apps by hitting the three dots menu in the top right of the story, selecting Share to, and choosing the other app. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Limitations

How to share someone's Instagram story within the app

How to share someone's Instagram story to other apps

Important: Keep in mind we’re only referring to Instagram stories in this post. Regular Instagram posts can be easily shared as a story. Press the paper plane icon on any post and select Add post to your story. You can also share these posts with other Instagram users.

How to share an Instagram story

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The steps for sharing an Instagram story are straightforward. However, there are two very significant limitations built in that you need to understand before you start.

Limitations The first limitation is that Instagram will not allow you to share someone else’s story unless the creator tags you. Unfortunately, there is no way around this, at least for now. If you follow someone and they post a story without tagging you, you won’t be able to share it. Even if that person also follows you.

The second limitation is that only stories from public accounts can be shared. If you are tagged in someone else’s story, but that person has a private account, you can’t share it.

How to share someone’s Instagram story within the app

When someone mentions you in a story, you will receive a notification. Tap that notification, and you’ll head to your direct messages. If you swiped away the tag notification, don’t worry: open the Instagram app and tap the direct messages icon in the upper right-hand corner. Once you are in the direct messages feed, you should see a thread from the person who tagged you in their story. Tap that thread. You’ll see the story that mentions you in the direct messages thread. Below it, you’ll see a link that says Add to your story. Select that option. The story pops up with a background. Here, you can add stickers, text, or whatever else you like before it hits your own story. Once you’re ready, tap the Send to button in the bottom right. Select Your Story. Alternatively, you can send stories to specific groups or contacts.

How to share someone’s Instagram story to other apps

While sharing an Instagram story is pretty limited when you want to share within the same app, Instagram is very open about sharing content outside its app. Follow these steps to do so. Open the Instagram app. Find the story or post you want to share outside of Instagram. Tap the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Select Share to. Pick the app or contact to which you want to share the story. Alternatively, you can select Copy to copy the URL of the story. Go and share it anywhere you want! It would be nice if sharing stories were more open-ended. For example, it would be great to share a story from a celebrity or influencer in which they likely won’t tag you. Until Instagram makes that possible, though, you are stuck with these limitations.

Are you looking for other tips on using Instagram? Check out our roundup of the best Instagram tips and tricks.

Comments