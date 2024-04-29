These days we share a lot of personal information on social networks. Maybe, just maybe, a bit too much. Even though deleting yourself from all social media can be extreme, we understand why people might consider it. If you’re in that boat, here’s how to delete your Instagram account.

Editor’s note: We developed these steps using a custom PC running Windows 11, a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13, and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17. Steps might differ depending on your hardware and software.

Should you delete your Instagram account or disable it? It’s not too hard to get rid of your Instagram profile, but you must know a few things first. There are two options for making your Instagram account disappear. You can delete it permanently or disable it temporarily. The main difference is that deleting your account will permanently erase all photos and videos. Suspending it will make your data invisible, but all your content will be there when you decide to return.

For those taking this step, you might also want to check out our guide to deleting Facebook accounts. Ready? Let’s take you through the steps for each method.

How to temporarily disable your account It used to be impossible to deactivate or delete your Instagram account straight from Android. With the latest changes, you can now do this whether you’re using a browser, Android, or iOS. Let’s start with the account disabling instructions for each platform.

Temporarily disable your Instagram account using a browser: Go to Instagram.com and log into your profile.

Click on the Profile tab, on the left side of the screen.

tab, on the left side of the screen. Select the Edit profile button.

button. Click on the See more in Accounts Center option.

Go into the Personal details tab. Click on Meta Accounts Center. Hit the Personal details tab. Go into Account ownership and control. Select Deactivation or deletion.

Select the Instagram account you want to deactivate.

Make sure Deactivate account is selected, then hit Continue .

is selected, then hit . Enter your password and click on Continue .

. Select your reason for deactivating the account and click on Continue .

. Confirm by hitting Deactivate account.

Temporarily disable your Instagram account using the Android app: Launch Instagram .

. Tap on your Profile tab.

tab. Go into Edit profile .

. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Personal information settings .

. Tap on Account ownership and control.

Select Deactivation or deletion. Select the Instagram account you want to deactivate. Make sure Deactivate account is selected, then hit Continue.

Enter your password and click on Continue .

. Select your reason for deactivating the account and click on Continue .

. Confirm by hitting Deactivate account.

Disable your Instagram account using the iPhone app: Launch Instagram .

. Tap on your Profile tab.

tab. Go into Edit profile .

. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Personal information settings .

. Tap on Account ownership and control.

Select Deactivation or deletion. Select the Instagram account you want to deactivate. Make sure Deactivate account is selected, then hit Continue.

Enter your password and click on Continue .

. Select your reason for deactivating the account and click on Continue .

. Confirm by hitting Deactivate account.

If you want to reactivate your Instagram account, all you have to do is log back in, as you normally would.

How to delete your Instagram account permanently Have you made up your mind and want your Instagram account gone for good? Here’s how to do it.

Delete your Instagram account using a browser: Go to Instagram.com and log into your profile.

Click on the Profile tab, on the left side of the screen.

tab, on the left side of the screen. Select the Edit profile button.

button. Click on the Meta Accounts Center option.

Go into the Personal details tab. Click on Account ownership and control. Select Deactivation or deletion.

Select the Instagram account you want to delete.

Make sure Delete account is selected, then hit Continue .

is selected, then hit . Enter your password and click on Continue .

. Select your reason for deactivating the account and click on Continue .

. You may be presented with some info, depending on the reason you selected. Just keep selecting Continue .

. Confirm by hitting Delete account.

Delete your Instagram account using the Android app: Launch Instagram .

. Tap on your Profile tab.

tab. Go into Edit profile .

. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Personal information settings .

. Tap on Account ownership and control.

Select Deactivation or deletion. Select the Instagram account you want to delete. Make sure Delete account is selected, then hit Continue.

Select your reason for deactivating the account and click on Continue .

. You may be presented with some info, depending on the reason you selected. Just keep selecting Continue .

. Enter your password and click on Continue .

. Confirm by hitting Delete account.

How to delete your Instagram account using the iPhone app: Launch Instagram .

. Tap on your Profile tab.

tab. Go into Edit profile .

. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Personal information settings .

. Tap on Account ownership and control.

Select Deactivation or deletion. Select the Instagram account you want to delete. Make sure Delete account is selected, then hit Continue.

Select your reason for deactivating the account and click on Continue .

. You may be presented with some info, depending on the reason you selected. Just keep selecting Continue .

. Enter your password and click on Continue .

. Confirm by hitting Delete account.

You will have 30 days to reactivate your account after you process the request. Don’t worry; your account won’t be visible during that period. And if you change your mind, reactivating the Instagram account is as easy as logging back into it. If the 30 days pass, your account is gone for good.

There you have it; your Instagram account is now either temporarily or permanently gone. If and when you return, don’t forget to follow Android Authority!

FAQs

What happens to my data when I delete my Instagram account? If you deactivate your Instagram account, your data will be hidden from the public. If you choose to delete your Instagram account, your data won’t be immediately deleted. Instead, it will stick around for 30 days, and Instagram claims the process can often last as long as 90 days, but you can only reactivate the account for the first 30 days.

Does Instagram keep any data after you delete your account? Instagram might retain some of your information around after you delete your account. This may include usage habits, network data, communication logs, purchase details, device information, etc.

Can I delete my account from the Instagram app? You can delete your Instagram account from the website, Android app, or iOS app.

Is it still impossible to delete my Instagram account from the Android app? Deleting your Instagram account from the Android app is now possible! Previously, the process could only be handled from a browser or the iOS app, for some odd reason.

