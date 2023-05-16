Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to import and export bookmarks in Chrome
There are a lot of great browser options. Alongside Google Chrome, browsers like Opera, Firefox, Brave, and Edge are becoming more prominent. However, if you switch between browsers, your bookmarks don’t sync automatically. Luckily, Chrome allows you to import and export bookmarks with relative ease. Here’s how.
QUICK ANSWER
To import bookmarks to Chrome, click ⠇> Bookmarks > Import bookmarks and settings….
To export bookmarks from Chrome, click ⠇> Bookmarks > Bookmark manager > ⠇> Export bookmarks. Save your Chrome bookmarks as an HTML Document, then use the import bookmarks function on your destination browser to open that HTML Document.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to import bookmarks to Google Chrome
There are two ways. The first is to use the Import bookmarks and settings… button, and the second is to go into the bookmarks manager and click Import bookmarks. The first method is a bit quicker, and the second requires an HTML Document containing the bookmarks from your old browser.
Using “Import bookmarks and settings…”
Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.
Launch Google Chrome and click the ⠇button in the top right.
Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Import bookmarks and settings… from the extended menu.
In the Import bookmarks and settings box, click the dropdown menu.
From the list, select the browser from which you wish to import your bookmarks.
Make sure Favorites/Bookmarks is checked, then click Import.
Your bookmarks from your old browser should now appear in your bookmarks tab.
Using the dedicated “Import bookmarks” button
Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.
Launch Google Chrome and click the ⠇button in the top right.
Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Bookmark manager from the extended menu.
Click the ⠇button to the right of the Search bookmarks field.
From the subsequent menu, select Export bookmarks.
You must have an HTML Document containing the bookmarks from your old browser saved. Open that file to import your bookmarks to Chrome.
How to export bookmarks from Google Chrome
Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.
Launch Google Chrome and click the ⠇button in the top right.
Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Bookmark manager from the extended menu.
Click the ⠇button next to the Search bookmarks field.
From the subsequent menu, select Export bookmarks.
Save your bookmarks as an HTML Document. Remember its location, then you can open that HTML Document in your destination browser’s import bookmarks function.
Can you export Google Chrome bookmarks on mobile?
No, it is currently impossible to export bookmarks from an Android or iOS mobile device. However, you can sync your bookmarks with your Google account so they appear on the desktop version. From there, you can follow the steps above to export your Chrome bookmarks.