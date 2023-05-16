Best daily deals

How to import and export bookmarks in Chrome

Switching browsers? Here's how to keep your bookmarks.
By
5 hours ago

There are a lot of great browser options. Alongside Google Chrome, browsers like Opera, Firefox, Brave, and Edge are becoming more prominent. However, if you switch between browsers, your bookmarks don’t sync automatically. Luckily, Chrome allows you to import and export bookmarks with relative ease. Here’s how.

QUICK ANSWER

To import bookmarks to Chrome, click > Bookmarks > Import bookmarks and settings….

To export bookmarks from Chrome, click > Bookmarks > Bookmark manager > ⠇> Export bookmarks. Save your Chrome bookmarks as an HTML Document, then use the import bookmarks function on your destination browser to open that HTML Document.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

How to import bookmarks to Google Chrome

There are two ways. The first is to use the Import bookmarks and settings… button, and the second is to go into the bookmarks manager and click Import bookmarks. The first method is a bit quicker, and the second requires an HTML Document containing the bookmarks from your old browser.

Using “Import bookmarks and settings…”

Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.

Launch Google Chrome and click the button in the top right.

three dot more chrome options
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Import bookmarks and settings… from the extended menu.

click import bookmarks chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Import bookmarks and settings box, click the dropdown menu.

click the dropdown within import chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the list, select the browser from which you wish to import your bookmarks.

choose the location from which you want to import to chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Make sure Favorites/Bookmarks is checked, then click Import.

when ready click import chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your bookmarks from your old browser should now appear in your bookmarks tab.

bookmarks imported
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Using the dedicated “Import bookmarks” button

Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.

Launch Google Chrome and click the button in the top right.

three dot more chrome options
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Bookmark manager from the extended menu.

click bookmark manager chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the button to the right of the Search bookmarks field.

click three dots within bookmarks chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the subsequent menu, select Export bookmarks.

click import bookmarks within bookmarks chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

You must have an HTML Document containing the bookmarks from your old browser saved. Open that file to import your bookmarks to Chrome.

How to export bookmarks from Google Chrome

Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.

Launch Google Chrome and click the button in the top right.

three dot more chrome options
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Bookmark manager from the extended menu.

click bookmark manager chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the button next to the Search bookmarks field.

click three dots within bookmarks chrome
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the subsequent menu, select Export bookmarks.

click export bookmarks
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Save your bookmarks as an HTML Document. Remember its location, then you can open that HTML Document in your destination browser’s import bookmarks function.

save bookmarks html
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Can you export Google Chrome bookmarks on mobile?

No, it is currently impossible to export bookmarks from an Android or iOS mobile device. However, you can sync your bookmarks with your Google account so they appear on the desktop version. From there, you can follow the steps above to export your Chrome bookmarks.

