How to import and export bookmarks in Chrome

There are a lot of great browser options. Alongside Google Chrome, browsers like Opera, Firefox, Brave, and Edge are becoming more prominent. However, if you switch between browsers, your bookmarks don’t sync automatically. Luckily, Chrome allows you to import and export bookmarks with relative ease. Here’s how.

QUICK ANSWER To import bookmarks to Chrome, click ⠇> Bookmarks > Import bookmarks and settings…. To export bookmarks from Chrome, click ⠇> Bookmarks > Bookmark manager > ⠇> Export bookmarks. Save your Chrome bookmarks as an HTML Document, then use the import bookmarks function on your destination browser to open that HTML Document. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to import bookmarks in Chrome

How to export bookmarks in Chrome

Can you export bookmarks on the Chrome mobile app?

How to import bookmarks to Google Chrome There are two ways. The first is to use the Import bookmarks and settings… button, and the second is to go into the bookmarks manager and click Import bookmarks. The first method is a bit quicker, and the second requires an HTML Document containing the bookmarks from your old browser.

Using “Import bookmarks and settings…” Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.

Launch Google Chrome and click the ⠇button in the top right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Import bookmarks and settings… from the extended menu.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Import bookmarks and settings box, click the dropdown menu.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the list, select the browser from which you wish to import your bookmarks.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Make sure Favorites/Bookmarks is checked, then click Import.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your bookmarks from your old browser should now appear in your bookmarks tab.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Using the dedicated “Import bookmarks” button Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.

Launch Google Chrome and click the ⠇button in the top right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Bookmark manager from the extended menu.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the ⠇button to the right of the Search bookmarks field.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the subsequent menu, select Export bookmarks.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

You must have an HTML Document containing the bookmarks from your old browser saved. Open that file to import your bookmarks to Chrome.

How to export bookmarks from Google Chrome Make sure you’re on the latest version of Google Chrome. For this how-to, we were on Chrome Version 108.0.5359.125 on desktop.

Launch Google Chrome and click the ⠇button in the top right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Move your cursor over Bookmarks, then click Bookmark manager from the extended menu.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the ⠇button next to the Search bookmarks field.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the subsequent menu, select Export bookmarks.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Save your bookmarks as an HTML Document. Remember its location, then you can open that HTML Document in your destination browser’s import bookmarks function.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Can you export Google Chrome bookmarks on mobile? No, it is currently impossible to export bookmarks from an Android or iOS mobile device. However, you can sync your bookmarks with your Google account so they appear on the desktop version. From there, you can follow the steps above to export your Chrome bookmarks.

